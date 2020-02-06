Surveillance images released from driver accused of murdering man in crash-and-run crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade police released footage of a man on Thursday saying they were involved in a fatal crash last month.

The images show the man wearing an Aeropostale shirt on the night of the January 11 crash.

According to police, Ramon Rodriguez, 74, tried to cross Southwest Eighth Street at 43rd Avenue just before 7 p.m. when a car moving east hit him.

Police said the white Chevrolet Impala driver had fled the scene without stopping to check Rodriguez or call 911.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and brought the victim to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police said the Impala is a 2000-2005 model and must have frontal damage.

Officers will hand out flyers at a nearby Walgreens on Thursday in an attempt to find someone who recognizes the driver or has more information about the crash.

Anyone with hit-and-run information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

