Surreal video of ‘polite’ lioness and her cubs giving way to motorcyclists in Gujarat goes viral

Have you ever thought about the possibility that a wild animal, such as a lion, will make way for people after they have entered their territory?

Something like that happened recently. A video of a lioness and two of her cubs making way for a bicycle with two men on it creates a buzz on social media.

In the 36-second video shared by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, a lioness can come out of a jungle and walk across an unpaved or “Kucha”.

Both cubs are seen after the big cat. After a few seconds a bicycle is seen from the front that suddenly brakes and sees the lioness and her cubs. The animals silently make room for the farmer on the bike to pass.

The clip is reportedly shot in the Gir National Park in Gujarat.

The caption of the video read: “This #viralvideo shows a #lioness and two cubs leaving to make room for a cyclist on his way to his farm near a village on the edge of #Gir sanctuary. It’s amazing to to see them respect the space of people. ”

This #viralvideo shows a # Lioness and two cubs leaving to make room for a cyclist on his way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir Sanctuary. It is amazing to see that they respect the space of people. @ParveenKaswan @SanctuaryAsia @WWFINDIA @ susantananda3 @NatGeoIndia pic.twitter.com/9yPM7Vvldc

– Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) 3 February 2020

IFS officer, Susanta Nanda also shared the same video that was posted by the Rajya Sabha legislator and said, “We are a civilized country. That includes our lions.”

Since it has been shared, the viral video has been viewed more than 7,600 times and received nearly 700 likes.

This is how others responded to the viral video:

Similarly, we humans must respect the space of the animal

– Satyen Mehta (@ SatyenMehta1) 3 February 2020

I have watched too many videos of # Gir-lions. Never seen them attack people, even when people get very close to them with their motorcycles. Surreal behavior of Asiatic lions.

– Ajay Malage (@ BeingAjay_79) 3 February 2020

Incredible wildlife.

– Aman Agrawal (@ ag2607) February 3, 2020

