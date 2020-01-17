Surprising Virginia Tech Wrestling Team a National Heavyweight | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech Wrestling Team is in good company this week.

The best-placed team in the top 25 national coach survey is 23-time NCAA champion Iowa.

The second-placed team is four-time NCAA champion Penn State.

Team No. 3? Virginia Tech.

“We have a good group of kids and I think they got up on the occasion when they had to,” said tech coach Tony Robie this week. “In some cases there is a bit of wrestling over yourself.

“We have some good young children who will surprise some people – I think we have already surprised some people.”

The Hokies (6-0), who defeated four high-ranking opponents, were only number 16 in the pre-season survey.

“Everyone underestimated us,” said Hunter Bolen, a graduate of Christiansburg High School, in third year. “I think we surprised a lot of people. We deserved the respect we should have had first.”

By hitting 3rd place in the leaderboard this week, the Hokies ranked the highest in their history. Tech also rose to third place four years ago.

This team took fourth place at the 2016 NCAA Championships four years ago – the best performance in school history. The four best teams of the championships can take home a team cup. Back then, Kevin Dresser was the tech head coach and Robie was the assistant.

Tech shone this season, though Mekhi Lewis, the £ 165 NCAA 2019 champion, is going through an Olympic red shirt year. He has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Games, which will take place in April.

“I know how much talent we don’t currently have in our lineup,” said Robie.

Tech clicks, although only two InterMat Hokies rank among the top 10 nationwide in their respective weight classes. Bolen (16-1 this season, including tournament promotion) is No. 2 at 184 pounds. David McFadden (14-2) is 3rd at 165 pounds.

McFadden, who clinched his 100th career win last weekend, is one of only two seniors in the 10-man lineup of Tech.

“There are no holes in our lineup,” said Robie. “We’re sending out 10 very capable people. So in a two-meeting environment, you can get five wins with a few bonus points or six wins – which we can do against many teams – you’ll win a lot.

“I like our chances that six people can go out and raise their hands.”

Tech won neither the ACC season nor the tournament crown last season. Tech has won one or both of these titles in six consecutive years. Tech finished eleventh in the NCAAs, scoring a series of six straight top 10 finishes.

Virginia Tech has had to replace six of the last ten starters, including Lewis.

“At the beginning of the year … I didn’t know exactly what we had,” said Robie.

Of the 78 Division I wrestling teams in the nation, Tech is one of only three that are still undefeated (along with Iowa and North Carolina State).

Tech has some quality gains on its resume.

• The Hokies opened the season on November 2 with a 29:10 win over the then No. 9 Missouri at the Cassell Coliseum. It was the first time that they defeated the tigers.

• Tech Beat at that time no. 21 Northwestern 21-18 in an outdoor match on November 10 at English Field.

• The Hokies won at No. 3 Ohio State 21-15 on November 17.

• Tech won 20-16 at then No. 24 Central Michigan on January 3rd.

The Hokies, who jumped off a 36: 3 home race in West Virginia last weekend, will visit Binghamton on Saturday and # 19 Cornell on Sunday. Tech has never beaten Cornell.

Tech had to deal with some injuries this year.

Korbin Myers has to wrestle this season due to a neck injury.

Former ACC champion Brent Moore, who dropped out due to a neck fusion surgery last season, struggled in the first three games of the season before having neck problems again. He is expected to miss the rest of the season. Bryce Andonian, a newcomer, replaced him at £ 149.

The Hokies, who will start playing the ACC game next week, will be highly competitive for the championship title. N.C. State is number 5 nationwide, with Pittsburgh No. 10 and North Carolina No. 13.

However, the team’s success in two matches this season doesn’t mean the Hokies are sure to stand out at the NCAAs.

At the NCAA meeting, wrestlers earn points for their team as they advance in the weight class. Most of the points go to the wrestlers who make it into the top eight at least.

When Tech finished fourth at the 2016 NCAAs, a school record of six Hokies All-America awards came in top eight.

But that was a tried and true squad. Four Hokies on this team had previously received All America awards.

For comparison, McFadden is the only Hokie in this year’s lineup to ever receive All America awards.

“We will have to have some people who will surpass the national team to participate in this conversation (to be in the top four teams),” said Robie.

This year’s NCAA championships take place in March in U.S. Bank Stadium held in Minneapolis.

“Nobody cares about the (poll) ranking. This is how you end the NCAA tournament,” said Bolen.