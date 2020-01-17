Well, here’s something you don’t see every day.

According to reports, a North Carolina family dog ​​gave birth to a healthy, very green puppy that they should call Big thing!

Shana Stamey, the owner of a white German shepherd named Gypsy, told the local ABC News affiliate WLOS his dog gave birth to a litter of eight puppies a few weeks ago – one of which was “lime green.”

The pet owner told the news station:

“I know it’s not dangerous. But I still have to look again to make sure.”

Turns out, some puppies can come out with green-tinted feathers from meconium, which is the very first stool in a baby mammal. Junaluska Animal Hospital physician technician Suzanne Cianciulli told WLOS:

“The sack they were in was in their mother’s, there could be meconium there and they could be poisoned.”

So if the child was really born this way, it certainly wouldn’t stay that way, according to the Stamey animal, who told her the mother “licks it until I bathe it and then, I guess after a few week, it finally wants to lose. “

Naturally, the bright green tint led to a slew of fun name suggestions when Stamey and his family came up with monikers for waste eight.

He explained:

“Great thing! It’s lime green. He’s furious. So, yeah, he’s been the Hulk. We’ve been thinking about the Gremlin – Pistachio. Sometimes we call him Mr. Green.”

Our vote for Elphaba!

But as Hulk’s fur changed, so did the potential names. Stamey said the pup has become a lot more than a neon yellow, with new names like Pikachu.

Although the family wants to keep the Hulk (ahem, Pikachu) and his siblings, Stamey told the station that they plan to find loving homes to sustain the rice fields when they are of good age.

But he will never forget Hulk, whom he described as “a good fortune,” adding:

“He’s special.”

We will!

Ch-ch check out the news clip (below) to see more of the bright green puppy!

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzLjpp2BI0I (/ embedded)

So crazy – and so lovely!

What do you name this pup, Perezcious readers? Leave your suggestions in the comments (below)!

(Image by WLOS)