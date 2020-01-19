Surly’s star drama Kollywood Suriya Soorarai Pootru will be one of the most anticipated releases this year. After getting a tremendous response to the demo, all the creators are ready to release the first song from the movie, i. J. Topic Maar.

Music composer Soorarai Pootru GV Prakash Kumar took on his Twitter account to share an update related to the theme “Maara Theme” when tweeted: “#maaratheme mixing process … will be released as the only very early @ vocals Suriya_offl… @TherukuralArivu lyrics… #SooraraiPottru “

#maaratheme mixing in process … will be released as the only very early 🔥🔥 @Suriya_offl vocals … @TextsTukukuralArivu … #SooraraiPottru

– G.V. Prakash Kumar (@ gvprakash) January 17, 2020

Soorarai Pootru Update: The high-energy Maara Theme is crowned with Suriya to get out soon; Fans go to berserk with excitement

Speaking of Maara, Suriya himself embarrassed the high-energy motivational track of the song. Then the expectation and excitement between Suriya fans and cinema visitors is at its peak.

After the tweet of G. In Prakasha Kumara, it wasn’t long before his announcement became viral, thanks to Suriya fans.

Suriya star has actress Aparna Balamurali as the lead lady of the film. Soorarai Pottru also plays the lead characters of Bollywood veterans Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles along with Karunas and Mohan Babu.

Reportedly, Soorarai Pottru is an organic film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. Soorarai Pottru was directed by Sudha Kongara and co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga in 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

