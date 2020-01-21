Superstar Kollywood Suriya makes headlines due to his upcoming Soorarai Pottru release. Suriya was last seen on the big screen in the movie K In Anand Kaappaan. Music composer GV Prakash had a little surprise at Suriya fans last night.

The musician released a preview of “Maara Theme” from a movie that Suriya himself introduced on Twitter. The music director, along with the trailer video, also had a beep related to the full release of the song when he beeped: “#maaratheme release in a week #SooraraiPottru”

#maaratheme Weekly Issue #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/QHj4nkBFuq

– G.V. Prakash Kumar (@ gvprakash) January 20, 2020

Soorarai Pottru: Suriya’s demonstration crowns the high-intensity “Maar theme” OUT!

Speaking of the 11-second video, GV Prakash, who gives Suriya a few important tips, can be seen at the beginning, after which the actor can be fully absorbed in singing at full intensity.

The high-intensity motivational song “Maara Theme” is one of the much anticipated songs of the year, as it was in last year’s news, all thanks to the Suriya vocals.

When we talk about the movie, the star Suriya has actress Aparna Balamurali as the lead lady of the film. Soorarai Pottru also plays the lead characters of Bollywood veterans Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles along with Karunas and Mohan Babu.

Reportedly, Soorarai Pottru is an organic film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. Soorarai Pottru was directed by Sudha Kongara and co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga in 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film should be released this summer.

