Supreme Court ruling: Dogara reacts to Tambuwal, Mohammed's victory

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara reacted to the Supreme Court ruling on the election of the governor of the state of Bauchi and Sokoto.

The Supreme Court determined Monday the fate of five governors.

The Supreme Court said that the acting governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, was duly elected in the governor’s election held on March 9, 2019.

He therefore canceled the appeal brought by Ahmed Aliyu from the ruling Congress, all progressive [APC], contesting the said elections.

Later that day, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal challenging the return of Governor Bala Mohammed from Bauchi State.

In a unanimous judgment rendered on the petition completed by the APC and its candidate on Monday, a panel of five men from the tribunal led by judge Sylvester Nguta rejected the prayers of Mr. Abubakar and affirmed the victory of Bala

Reacting, Dogara congratulated the two governors of the PDP for their victory.

On his official Twitter page, Dogara wrote: “I rejoice with my brothers and friends, Rt. The Honorable Aminu Tambuwal and the distinguished Senator Bala Mohammed for their victories today at the Supreme Court, which confirmed the mandates freely granted by the good people of the states of Sokoto and Bauchi.