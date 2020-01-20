Supreme Court ruling: APC reacts to Tambuwal's victory as governor of Sokoto, criticizes PDP

The Progressive Congress, APC, responded to the Supreme Court ruling confirming the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal from Sokoto State.

APC described the Supreme Court decision as completely foreign to its expectations and the facts available to it.

DAILY POST reported that the Supreme Court quashed APC’s Ahmed Aliyu appeal from the state’s latest election for governor.

Tambuwal was duly elected in the governor’s election held on March 9, 2019 in Sokoto State.

However, Judge Abba Aji, when delivering his judgment on Monday, said that the appeal was unfounded because the appellant could not prove the grounds for his appeal, which involved, among other things, excessive voting and non-compliance with the electoral law.

However, in a statement by its spokesperson, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC assured that it would not threaten the peace of Nigerian democracy, despite the decision.

The statement reads in part: “We have just lost the post of governor of Sokoto State to the benefit of the PDP because of the judgment rendered today by the Supreme Court.

“We must say that the judgment is completely foreign to our expectations based on the facts before us. As a reminder, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwa, the current governor of Sokoto State, is at his seat with 324 votes and more than 30,000 votes canceled in the March elections.

“PDP sees nothing wrong with this, but is comfortable that Mr. Emeka Ihedioha is in the seat of governor in Imo state for seven months without meeting the 25% constitutional requirement in two thirds of the local government councils of the State.

“Unlike the PDP, we are not going to behave like spoiled brats and threaten the peace of the country because of the surprising judgment of the Supreme Court on the seat of the state of Sokoto.”