Supreme Court ruling: anxiety in Bauchi as politicians embark on prayer sessions

Some politicians and other stakeholders in Bauchi have “sleepless nights” pending the outcome of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the election of the governor, which is to be released on Monday.

A Nigerian News Agency (NAN) correspondent monitoring development reports that for the past week sympathizers and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Progressive Congress (APC) have expressed optimism about to victory.

The level of anxiety, as well as the optimism on both sides, is reflected daily in the political programs broadcast by radio stations across the state.

Alhaji Uba Nana, chairman of the state APC, told NAN that his party had started a prayer session before the Supreme Court verdict.

Nana, who reserved all comments until after the judgment, said the party hoped for a positive outcome in the supreme court.

“We reserve our comments until after Monday’s verdict; we don’t have much to say but i can tell you that we pray a lot now.

“We are in prayer and expect a positive outcome in the Supreme Court on Monday,” said Nana.

Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari, PDP advertising secretary in the state, also told NAN that his party had absolute confidence in the Supreme Court and believed that not only would justice be done, but that it would be seen to be done .

“As things stand, the judiciary is the only hope of maintaining the mandate given to Governor Bala Mohammad by the people of the state of Bauchi.

“We are convinced that the court will do justice by rendering its judgment; we have no fear at all and just as we won the election without rigging, by the grace of God, we will of course have the right to celebrate, ”he said.

A member of one of the parties who argued for anonymity told NAN that in the event of loss to the Supreme Court, he and others had decided to leave Bauchi.

“The tension is so palpable and the expectations for success are very high; we cannot resist losing because the embarrassment will be enormous; we will rather leave if the Supreme Court fails, ”he promised.

Meanwhile, NAN checks revealed that some state politicians had resorted to spending their nights in the mosque, praying to God to grant their parties victory at the supreme court.

A prominent Bauchi politician, who confirmed this to NAN on condition of anonymity, said that due to the dangerous situation he faced, he and others were unwilling to take action. risks.

“Some of us have decided to leave the comfort of our rooms and turn to God for salvation.

“We spend the night in the mosque praying because, as Muslims, we know that All Mighty He often grants pleaded requests late at night,” he said.

It will be recalled that the acting governor, Bala Mohammed of the PDP, had himself told journalists shortly after his victory at the Jos Court of Appeal, that he could not sleep one day at Jos’ verdict.

The governor is now in the UK for medical exams, according to an earlier statement from his media aide, Muktar Gidado.

Speaking also to the NAN, DSP Kamal Abubakar, the public relations officer of the state police, assured that the command was on top of the situation because he had taken adequate measures to guarantee that he there is no breach of public order after the verdict.

He added that security agents from all strategic locations in the state had been put on alert, adding that the command had also invited stakeholders from both sides to a dialogue.

He said members of both sides were prevented from any form of celebration after the trial to prevent the breakdown of public order.

Kamal called on the people of the state to accept whatever judgment was the will of God.