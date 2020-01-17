The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to intervene and consider the Trump administration’s attempt to weaken the so-called “ contraceptive mandate, ” the controversial affordable care law requirement that plans Employer-provided health insurance cover birth control as a preventative service.

The court considered two cases concerning the contraceptive mandate – one appeal by the Trump administration and the other by the Roman Catholic religious order for women the Little Sisters of the Poor.

It is likely that this decision will come out this year in the heat of the presidential election.

These cases meet the requirement of the Affordable Care Act that many group health plans and insurance companies must provide preventive services that include contraception without co-payment. The so-called “contraceptive mandate” exempts churches and other entities with religious objections.

In 2018, the Trump administration extended these exemptions to cover other entities with sincere religious or moral objections. The new rules were immediately challenged by Pennsylvania and other states, as well as by the Little Sisters. Lower courts have blocked Trump administration rules nationwide, with the U.S. 3rd Court of Appeal upholding a federal Pennsylvania ruling against the Little Sisters in July.

“I look forward to bringing our case before the judges,” Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro told CNN on Friday. “Two federal courts have blocked this rule and we are confident that the United States Supreme Court will do the same.”

The Little Sisters’ petition asked the court to consider whether the group could file a complaint, as well as the broader question of whether the federal government could legally grant religious dispensations from the contraceptive mandate. He cites the 1993 Restoration of Religious Freedom Act, which sought to prohibit the federal government from “weighing heavily” on a person’s exercise of religion.

The petition continued a longstanding battle between the nuns – supported by friendly policies of the Trump administration – and supporters of the contraceptive mandate previously in the federal government and now in the United States.

Katie Keith, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said the case could draw a lot of attention and show the impact of the candidates for the Trump nominations, judges Neil Gorsuch and Brent Kavanaugh. “It will be a busy term for some of these big problems,” she said. “I think you are starting to see that disputes over the birth control warrant are no exception, so let’s go to the races.”

“Not for the first time and not for the last time, the judges will examine the thorny legal problems which arise from the application of the rules generally applicable to religious groups,” said Steve Vladeck, contributor to CNN, professor at the law school of the University of Texas.

“In this context, the issues are further complicated by the Trump administration and its efforts to exempt groups covered by the underlying insurance coverage mandate,” he added. “Today, when law, politics and religion mix, the result is still controversial.”

The Little Sisters challenged the warrant in court in March 2016, demanding an exemption similar to that which has been granted to places of worship such as churches. Although the Obama administration offered them accommodation to meet their religious objections, they and other groups said it was not enough because it would still make them complicit in the coverage.

The court subsequently issued an order asking both parties to consider an alternative and to inquire whether “contraceptive coverage could be provided to the employees of the petitioners, through the petitioners’ insurance companies, without any notice of on the part of the petitioners ”. Both the Obama administration and religious groups, including little sisters, have said they are open to compromise and that in May the court issued a unanimous decision not to decide the matter, but referred the case to the lower courts for the opposing parties to prepare one. .

But the landscape changed under the Trump administration released two final rules in 2018, including granting an exemption from the contraceptive coverage mandate to entities that object to such coverage based on religious beliefs. In January, Pennsylvania and California went to court to challenge the new rules, with federal judges in both states preventing them from coming into force.

After the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal in the US confirmed the federal decision against the Little Sisters in July, the nuns turned to the Supreme Court to resume the case.