Supreme Court Judgment: Mysterious Owl Attacks Ortom Inside Church

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State was attacked Tuesday evening at the Christian Church of God Redeemed (RCCG), Makurdi, by a mysterious owl.

Ortom was in church for a special thanksgiving service shortly after the Supreme Court of Nigeria confirmed his election as governor of Benue State.

According to an eyewitness, Prince Tordue Abe, the bird found its way into the church, the exact time the governor testified and went directly to the altar where Ortom was on his knees to his testimonies.

Without the quick efforts of some young people, the night owl, which is superstitiously believed to be a witchcraft bird, would have landed on the governor’s head.

“It happened a few minutes ago when the governor was on his knees praying at the Christian church bought from Makurdi.

“An owl flew inside and headed for the governor’s direction. Seeing the governor, the owl bowed to the governor and together we rushed over and killed him.

“Whatever they planned against the Governor, the Holy Spirit stopped him.

“Indeed, Governor Ortom is not only a man of God but a powerful man of God,” said Abe.

The supreme court had rendered its judgment Tuesday in an appeal brought before him by Barr. Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressive Congress (APC), challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal to confirm the election of Ortom, which challenged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the guber election of March 9, 2019 in Benue.

In a 30-second judgment rendered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuata, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the victory of Governor Ortom, stating: “The judgment of the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal should not be changed”.