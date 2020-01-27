Supreme Court has Trump enforce policies against poor immigrants - Mother Jones

The Supreme Court has the Trump administration enforce policies that make it difficult for poor immigrants and working-class immigrants to get a green card. The most affected people disproportionately come from Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America.

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday to overturn a nationwide ruling that blocks a regulation instructing immigration officials to refuse green cards to people who they consider likely Use modest amounts of state aid like Medicaid and food stamps. The four liberal judges of the court disagreed.

The so-called public tax regime has the potential to prevent hundreds of thousands of immigrants from receiving green cards and could be President Donald Trump’s most dramatic revolution in the country’s legal immigration system.

In October, George Daniels, the New York District Court judge, issued a statute that blocked the rule. He described it as “resisting the American dream of prosperity and success through hard work and upward mobility”. (The 9th Court of Appeals overturned a similar order.)

The public indictment dates back to 1882, when Congress, in response to a reaction from the Nativists, ordered immigration officials to keep immigrants who are likely to be dependent on state aid away. Before the Trump government regulation, people were only considered to be public taxes if most of their income was likely to come from the government. This was a generous standard that allowed the vast majority of people to pass the public tax test. (People without a green card are already entitled to the vast majority of public support, which is why they are usually penalized if they may take advantage of these services after becoming legally entitled to them.)

The new rule is an unprecedented extension of what it means for someone to file a public charge. As Daniels noted in October, Trump officials have not “articulated why they are changing the definition of government levies, why this new definition is needed now, or why the definition that is usually included – absolutely none in the history of US immigration Support is – right – is reasonable. “