Supreme Court Examines Obamacare Requirement For Employer-Provided Health Insurance To Pay For Contraceptives - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to mitigate and review the Trump administration’s so-called “contraceptive mandate,” the long-controversial Affordable Care Act’s long-standing requirement that employer-backed health insurance plans cover birth control Service.

The court opened two cases relating to the contraceptive mandate – one filed by the Trump administration and one by the Roman Catholic Order for the little sisters of the poor.

It is likely that the decision will be taken in the heat of the presidential election this year.

The cases address the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that many group health plans and insurance companies must provide preventive services that include no-charge contraception. The so-called “contraceptive mandate” frees churches and other people with religious objections.

In 2018, the Trump administration expanded these exceptions to include other companies with sincere religious or moral objections. The new rules were immediately questioned by Pennsylvania and other states, as well as the Little Sisters. The lower courts blocked the Trump administration’s rules nationwide, and the U.S. 3rd Court of Appeals upheld a Pennsylvania government decision against the Little Sisters in July.

“I look forward to representing our case before the Justices,” the Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, told CNN on Friday. “Two federal courts have blocked this rule and we are confident that the United States Supreme Court will do the same.”

In the Little Sisters’ petition, the court was asked to consider whether the group could bring the case forward, as well as the broader question of whether the federal government could legally grant religious contradictions to the contraceptive mandate. It cites the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, which is intended to prevent the federal government from “significantly burdening” a person’s practice of religion.

The petition continued a long-standing struggle between the nuns – supported by friendly measures by the Trump administration – and supporters of the contraceptive mandate that previously existed in the federal government and now in the federal states.

Katie Keith, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said the case could attract a lot of attention and show the effects of Trump-nominated judges Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. “It will be a full term for some of these big problems,” she said. “I think you will find that litigation over the birth control mandate is no exception. So let’s get started.”

“Not for the first and not the last time, the judges will take into account the delicate legal issues that arise from applying general rules to religious groups,” said CNN staff member Steve Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

“In this context, the Trump administration and its efforts to exempt groups from the underlying insurance mandate make matters even more complicated,” he added. “In these days when law, politics and religion mix, the result is always controversial.”

The Little Sisters challenged the mandate before the court in March 2016 and applied for a derogation that corresponded to the comparable regulation for places of worship and churches. Although the Obama administration offered them shelter to respect their religious objections, they and other groups said that this was not good enough because they would still participate in the reporting.

The court later issued a decision asking both sides to consider an alternative and to consider whether “petitioners’ employees can be offered contraceptives by petitioners’ insurance companies without the petitioners’ notice Both the Obama administration and religious groups, including the little sisters, said they were open to a compromise, and in May the court issued a unanimous decision not to resolve the case but sent the case back to the lower courts so that the opposing parties could work it out.

But the landscape changed when the Trump administration issued two definitive rules in 2018, including exemptions from the obligation to prevent people who oppose such reporting based on religious beliefs. Pennsylvania and California went to court in January to challenge the new rules. The federal judges in both states then prevented them from taking effect.

After the 3rd U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the federal government’s decision against the little sisters in July, the nuns appealed to the Supreme Court to investigate the case.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s first name.

