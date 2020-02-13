Supreme Court annuls the election of Bayelsa’s elected governor; Declares PDP winner

The Supreme Court in a recent ruling annulled the election of Bayelsa’s elected governor, David Lyon, and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

This happened after a five-member jury of Supreme Court judges, led by Judge Mary Peter-Odili, ordered the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to withdraw the return certificate issued to All Progressives Congress candidates as winners of the All Progressives Congress on November 16 2019 governor election in the state.

READ ALSO: Gospel musicians, Sinach & husband, dedicate their daughter in church

The Supreme Court then instructed INEC to issue new certificates to the party’s candidates with the next higher votes.

This means that the People’s Democratic Party candidates are now the electoral winners.

READ ALSO: “Step back now; Do not wait for Nigeria to become Somalia before you step down – Northern coalition to Buhari

The decision was made after the disqualification of APC’s deputy governor candidate, Degi-Eremienyo, as a candidate in the election, which is confirmed by the ruling by the Federal Court in Abuja on November 12, 2019, that Degi-Eremienyo disqualified the candidate from submitting fake certificates to INEC.

The ruling stated that Degi-Eremienyo’s disqualification infected the shared ticket with which he and the governor candidate Lyon ran and won the election on November 16, 2019.

Source: www.ghgossip.com