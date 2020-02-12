Supply electronics with waste heat

Crystal structure of the cobalt-Prussian blue analog LixCo (Fe (CN) 6) y. The left figure shows the time of complete loading and the right figure shows the time of complete unloading. A large red circle, a small blue circle and a small red circle each indicate lithium ions, cobalt ions and iron ions. Credit: University of Tsukuba

Collecting energy from environmental waste heat, such as that lost by the human body, is an attractive perspective for supplying small electronic devices with electricity in a sustainable manner. A thermal cell is a type of energy recovery device that converts ambient heat into electricity through the thermal charging effect.

Although thermal cells are inexpensive and efficient, only low output voltages – only a few tens of millivolts (mV) – have been reached so far, and these voltages also depend on the temperature.

These disadvantages must be remedied so that thermal cells can reliably supply electronics and contribute to the development of a sustainable society.

A research team led by the University of Tsukuba has recently improved the energy production of thermal cells and brought this technology one step closer to commercialization. Your results will be published in Scientific reports (“Energy Harvesting Thermocell with phase transition”).

The team developed a thermal cell that contained a material that had a temperature-induced phase transition in its crystal structure. Immediately above room temperature, the atoms rearranged in this solid material and formed a different crystal structure. This phase transition led to an increase in the output voltage from zero to approximately 120 mV, which represents a considerable improvement in performance compared to the existing thermal cells.

“Due to the temperature-related phase transition of our material, its volume increased,” explains Professor Yutaka Moritomo, lead author of the study. “This in turn increased the output voltage of the thermal cell.”

The researchers were able to fine-tune the phase transition temperature of their material so that it was just above room temperature. When a thermal cell containing this material was heated above this temperature, the phase transition of the material was induced, resulting in a substantial increase in the output voltage from zero at low temperature to about 120 mV at 50 ° C.

The thermal cell containing the phase change material has not only overcome the problem of the low output voltage but also overcome the problem of a temperature-dependent output voltage. Since the increase in the output voltage of the thermal cell caused by the thermal phase transition was much greater than the temperature-dependent fluctuations in the output voltage, these fluctuations could be ignored.

“Our results suggest that the performance of thermal cells can be greatly increased if a material is included that shows a phase transition at a suitable temperature,” says Professor Moritomo. “This concept is an attractive way to implement more efficient devices for energy generation.”

The design of the research team, which combines thermal cell technology with an appropriately coordinated phase change material, leads to an increased ability to extract waste heat for power electronics, which is an environmentally friendly process. This design has the potential to provide independent power supplies for advanced electronics.

