Suppliers beat for milk powder import to avoid deficits

Mumbai: The chorus of cooperative and private milk suppliers for the import of milk powder increases after milk production has declined and milk powder has become scarce across the country.

Milk production has already declined by 10% since October last year, resulting in a shortage of milk powder of 50,000 tons. The cooperative and private milk suppliers have therefore asked the center to decide early on to import 50,000 tons in order to avoid a deficit in the summer.

The Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Farming convened a meeting with various stakeholders in New Delhi on February 13 to take stock of the situation. Due to the lack of milk production and supply, prices have risen by 5 to 6 rupees per liter.

Cooperative and private milk suppliers argue that the country is going through a unique milk washing season, in which milk production is scarce and milk prices continue to rise. Consumer prices for milk and products have seen an upward trend and are likely to continue on the same course from the start of the lean season for a few months.

In addition, there is a small stock of milk powder and fat that is likely to put pressure on milk prices in the coming months, coinciding with the lean season of milk production.

Sources from the department told FPJ: “ The problems with the current milk situation, the monthly supply of milk powder and white butter, which are required for own consumption from April to September 2020, and the expected supply of milk powder and white butter by the 30th April 2020 will be discussed in detail at the February 13 meeting.

The inputs received from the states show that milk production has decreased by 10%, which has led to a deficit of at least 50,000 tons of milk powder. ”

He said India’s total milk production is 186 to 200 million tons a year, while the country produces about 5 lakh tons of milk powder, which is used for the production of confectionery, biscuits, baked goods, baby milk and bulk sweets. Amul’s ex-managing director, BM Vyas, strongly advocated the import of 50,000 tons of milk powder.

“The center has to make an early decision because milk production has been declining since October, leading to a reduction in milk powder production,” he noted. On the other hand, Lactalis India said MD Rahul Kumar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and many other states have declared less milk production compared to the previous year. “” It is inevitable to import milk solids to fill the real deficit without harming dairy farmers’ interests, “he saw.