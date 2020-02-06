Supermoon 2020: see Snow Moon this weekend

The first supermoon of the decade will rise above the UK sky on Sunday, offering the clearest and largest view of the moon in almost a year.

It will be the first of the four supermoons to take place in 2020, and the first to take place since March 20 last year. They happen when the full moon is at the nearest point in its orbit around the earth, making it appear larger and brighter than normal.

If the weather permits, people around the world will witness the spectacle on February 9, with the exact moment when the effect appears to be strongest at 07.34 GMT. The moon will appear full for about three days, from Saturday to Monday.

The time of year means that this full moon is traditionally known as the Full Snow Moon or Full Hunger Moon, because it often coincided with heavy snowfall and difficult hunting conditions.

The arrival of Storm Ciara can affect the viewing conditions for people in the UK, with the forecast cloud and rain from Met Office on Sunday morning in most of the country.

1/10

Wormman rises above the Karancs hills in Hungary

EPA

2/10

Worm moon above the Empire State Building in New York

Reuters

3/10

Worm moon above Los Angeles, California

AFP / Getty

4/10

Wormman rises above the mountains of the Galicia massif in Spain

EPA

5/10

Worm moon above Nicosia, Cyprus

EPA

6/10

Wormman rises above the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain

EPA

7/10

Wormman rises above silhouettes of the Beatles in Liverpool

FATHER

8/10

Wormman over the Guggenheim Museum in Bibao, Spain

EPA

9/10

Wormmaan rises near Encinitas, California

Reuters

10/10

Worm moon above Los Angeles, California

AFP / Getty

Fortunately, it won’t take long to wait for the next supermoon. Only one lunar cycle separates Sunday’s event from the Full Crow Moon on March 9, while April and May organize the remaining superoons of the year.

Astronomers advise photographers and stargazers to download apps and maps to follow the moon’s progress in the sky to make observations easier.

One of the best times to view the moon is when it is close to the horizon, due to an optical illusion that makes it appear even larger due to its relative size compared to buildings, trees, and distant statues.

Other heavenly sights to look forward to this weekend are the adjacent planets and the bright Capella star, according to Nasa’s Gordon Johnston.

“On the morning of the full moon on February 9, when dawn begins, the planet Jupiter will be the brightest planet in the sky, appearing in the southeast at about 8 degrees above the horizon,” he said.

“The planet Saturn will appear next in brightness at the bottom left in Jupiter at about 2 degrees above the horizon. Lying roughly in line with Saturn and Jupiter, the planet Mars will appear in the upper right corner of Jupiter at about 19 degrees above the horizon.”

