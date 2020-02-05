‘Superman & Lois’ throws Jordan Elsass & Alexander Garfin as their sons

Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin are cast like the sons of Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman & Lois.

Arrowverse of the CW continues with a new series entitled Superman & Lois, which is central to the titular couple played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. The premise of Superman & Lois was established at the end of The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, which ended with Clark Kent and Lois Lane with two teenage sons in the world after the crisis.

Deadline reports that actors Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin have been cast as the sons of Superman & Lois, Jonathan and Jordan, who are believed to be twins. While Jonathan Elsass describes Jonathan as a tight and kind-hearted person with an “aw-shucks” attitude, Alexander Garfin’s Jordan is characterized as very intelligent, but limited in his ability to communicate with others because of his mercurial temperament and social anxiety.

Full details about Superman and Lois are provisional in wraps, but the Tyler Hoechlin series is described as revolving “around the world’s most famous superhero and the most famous journalist of comics (because they) deal with all the stress, pressure and complexity that come with working parents in contemporary society. ”Written by The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing, Superman & Lois are executive produced by Helbing, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

