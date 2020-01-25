Superbowl Sunday brings the dough

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – Super Bowl Sunday will bring the dough … pizza dough!

Although many statistics will be released next Sunday for the great Super Bowl game, other great players are preparing.

Researchers say Super Bowl Sunday comes second after Thanksgiving as the biggest “food party” … and although Thanksgiving consists of home cooked meals on match day , one in seven Americans will order takeout, 60% of which is pizza. Currently, the best foods to choose are pizza, then wings, followed by fries.

All of this makes you wonder: “What are pizzerias doing to prepare?”

Friends of the Roanoke Bennington Dominos let us know what it’s like to be in the pizza business at game time.

We have a tool that we use. We put together a bunch of different reports in one document and this allows the team to see how much preparation they need for the toppings, how much sauce they need to prepare, how much dough they need to shoot, and that really allows them to look at the past history of what we did the last Super Bowl and the Super Bowl before that.

Allison Shaw, owner of the Roanoke Dominos franchise

Shaw describes the logistics of preparing for the day of the match, here’s what the general manager of the location plans.

Usually a lot of phone calls are involved, a lot of customers are calling, a lot of online orders. I don’t know if you heard this ringtone, but there will be a lot of rings. It means there’s a new order, so it’s going to go away a bit, I’m sure. Usually around half time is when all orders arrive, so I think it will be a good show at halftime.

Aaron White, Managing Director – Roanoke Bennington Dominos

Preparation and enthusiasm seem to be the secret ingredients of a successful Super Bowl for pizzerias.

.