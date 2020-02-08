Super Smash Bros. Ultimate needs more Western characters

Should the next six be western only? (photo: Nintendo)

A reader suggests that Nintendo must make all six DLC characters from the following Fighters Pass Western characters, from Lara Croft to Chell.

No one was enthusiastic about Byleth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, I think that’s reasonable to say. Even Masahiro Sakurai seemed vaguely embarrassed to announce the character, with all the jokes about too many swordsmen and Fire Emblem characters. But the damage is done, Byleth is out and I am willing to bet that most people have already given up playing like him / her. So what now?

Sakurai’s admission to two many swordsmen is probably an indication that the new Fighters Pass, which contains no fewer than six characters, will no longer be there. Now I am not going to make a top 10 list of who I think should be included, because I will never be right, but what I think should happen is that they should add more Western characters.

At the moment, the only Western examples are a few rare designs from the Donkey Kong Country era and Banjo-Kazooie, originally released by Nintendo. The line-up of other characters is a virtual who is from Japanese gaming legends, but there is no one to represent the West. Play Super Smash Bros. and you would almost think that nobody except Japan makes games.

If I were Nintendo, I would make each of those six characters western, starting with obvious and hopefully feasible ones like Crash Bandicoot and Lara Croft. Ideally, you would want to represent all major franchises, but there are two major problems: many of them have a rating of 18 (and have never had a Nintendo format) and most obvious representatives are just a man with a gun.

I mean, how do you represent Call Of Duty or GTA or Destiny and make them as recognizable as someone like Mario or Cloud Strife? I’d like it if they try, but I think it’s reasonable to assume that these types of games aren’t good enough.

Fortnite should do that. It’s the biggest game there is, it’s relatively family friendly and it’s on the Nintendo Switch. For example, Skyrim and the main character with a horned hat on is quite iconic. I would also have said Doom Slayer, mainly because he looks like Master Chief (or rather Master Chief is like him) but unfortunately it sounds like Bethesda has not done anything to make that happen.

Assassin’s Creed is already there in terms of a Mii Fighter costume, so why not a good character? And certainly Minecraft is another obvious choice, especially given that it is on the Switch and has a young audience of fans? And is there no way to lend EA FIFA stars to the game? Maybe they can work like Scorbunny and kick people with a football or morph into Madden or NHL stars. Warcraft is also pretty Nintendo friendly, even if it has never been on a console, so that seems a perfectly legitimate choice. Or what about Chell from Portal? She has some great gimmicks that she can use. Or there is Diablo who is also on the switch, and even Mortal Kombat.

I really have no idea if one of these is likely to happen, but six slots are a lot to fill in if they are only Japanese characters and I really hope not. Although as long as it is no longer swordsmen, right?

By reader Fooey

