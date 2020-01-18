There are two constants in the world of Nintendo fandom that I can say with absolute certainty. The first and most obvious is that Mario is their most famous IP. The second reason is that Nintendo fans are often critical of Nintendo games. Franchises such as Zelda, Metroid and even Mario have been carefully checked to see if they deviate from their expectations and sometimes if they still meet them. So it only makes sense that after decades of positive and negative feedback, Nintendo throws its hands in the air and gives the fans the keys to the development itself with Super Mario Maker and Super Mario Maker 2.

“The power is in your hands!”

The premise of Super Mario Maker is straightforward: it’s Super Mario, but you can create the levels yourself! Don’t you like how easy and short a level in a cannon game is? You can expand it. Do you want to make a level goal-oriented? You can. Do you want to compete against a giant browser with another browser on your head? In the words of the meme himself: “You can do it if you are so smart!”

And give you Nintendo credit; You were actually here for something! The incredible number of creative courses from the game with four templates (five in a row) is incredible. Whether it is Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World or New Super Mario Bros., the amount of good or bad ideas from this concept cannot be put into words. Even later updates, including the ability to transform into Squirtle or other non-Mario characters, made this idea really easy.

The Internet

The best part is to upload courses online to share with friends and around the world. It allows you to interact with strangers you’ve never seen in a Nintendo game, and gives you the opportunity to play, comment, and even share feedback with people around the world. Online gaming is even promoted by Super Mario Maker, with bonuses and unlockable items for the (rather modest) solo campaign only available if you do.

Super Mario Maker 2 had the unusual challenge of expanding an already extensive game. But that’s exactly what it did. While I really enjoyed the first game, I always found that the controls on the tablet sometimes felt a bit stiff. I also didn’t like the fact that it took a while to connect online or that I couldn’t use the game on the go. And I felt that his solo functions were missing. Super Mario Maker 2 fixes all of this: the controls are much more natural, the online system is better integrated (after stability updates) and the game can be taken anywhere I want thanks to the portability of the switch. There’s even a real campaign mode where Princess Peach’s castle is being repaired.

Is that a challenge?

The inclusion of offline and online multiplayer makes it easier for players to find out who comes first. And if you just want to watch, you can too! Unfortunately I don’t have a multiplayer mode yet, but it’s at least a start!

These games ultimately leave the legacy of a tight-knit competitive community, especially players who complicate intolerable levels, which are then streamed or broadcast to YouTube to awe players everywhere.

Take everything home …

With Super Mario Maker, you can fully exploit your creativity and show how difficult it is to develop games, but it also helps expand the logical and creative sides of your brain! It’s the ultimate gaming toolbox, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it would inspire future game developers. If this is not worthy of a “Best of the Decade”, I don’t know what it is.

