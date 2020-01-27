Super Mario 64 Splitscreen Multiplayer Mod spices up a classic

Super Mario 64 is one of the most famous games ever. This N64 classic ushered in the 3D age of Nintendo and inspired countless developers and games. Others have worked on the game itself and modified it to add new features or levels. There is nobody who can do this better than Kaze Emanuar, and he recently launched another impressive fan project. This is a simple concept, but still a game changer. With this new mod you can play the whole game in split-screen multiplayer! Click below to view more than 20 minutes of footage.

Super Mario 64 split screen multiplayer mod

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8hGu-fDwsM [/ embed]

Try it!

The Super Mario 64 split-screen multiplayer mod allows you and a friend to team up as Mario and Luigi and tackle the castle together. If one of you dies, the other can save her from a bubble, just like in many 2D Mario games. Otherwise, the game is pretty much the same as what you remember, with just minor changes. Downloading and trying is now free. However, you will need a copy of the original game ROM that is not provided by Kaze. You can learn how to download the patch by clicking here.