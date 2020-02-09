Super Junior Shindong spends time with girlfriend Dasuri + created a “2YA2YAO” dance cover: News: KpopStarz

Shindong, amid promotions for their comeback album, spent his time with his old friend, Dasuri Choi, whom he has known for about 12 years.

On February 7, Dasuri published a taste of her newly released vlog on her social media accounts, which is about her last day in Korea spent with the male superstar.

Dasuri (31) is a South Korean entertainer, singer and dancer who actively and currently promotes in the Philippines after winning second place in the longest running afternoon show, “You are my Foreignay” in that country.

According to the female artist, she met Shindong on MNET, with Dasuri Choi, for those who don’t know, before being called the “Dancing Diva,” becoming an experienced backup dancer and choreographer of famous Korean idol groups such as 4Minute and JYP artists before went to the Philippines.

In the meantime, the two have been open to showing their friendship ever since via social media, with fun interactions via comments on YouTube and on Instagram. Because the two artists were both vloggers, they serve as a helping hand for each other when they are struggling with their video content.

In fact, it was confirmed that a video of Dasuri Choi in her YouTube account, the cover of BlackPink’s “DDU-DDU-DDU”, was edited by Shindong herself, and Dasuri even thanked her by saying the description box,

“thanks to my good friend Shindong from Super Junior for editing the video.”

In the meantime, the two recently met in her video upload at Shindong’s Company, Walala Production.

When Dasuri asked him if Shindong has no schedule, he answered:

“Ryeowook will come to learn how to edit vlog.”

It is clear that the two were good friends, joking at each other while Shindong helps Dasuri and leads her through the building.

The male idol even jokes about Dasuri, speaking in Filipino while vlogging and saying:

“You know what? I know you speak a different language, but it sounds nonsense to me.”, Followed by a mischievous smile to tease her.

In addition, Shindong supplemented Dasuri with the question: “Why do you become more beautiful?”

And answer it yourself and say, “Oh, in front of the camera.”

The male idol also shared his Juvis diet with his fans and explained what kind of diet it is.

“People ask me if I get a diet pill or weight loss treatment, but no, Juvis checks my life pattern and makes sure.” He revealed that he is already losing 31 kg and shared the appearance of the Juvis app that monitored its weight.

On the other hand, Shindong and Dasuri also shoot the “2YA2YAO” dance cover that will be uploaded on Dasuri’s YouTube channel. The two ended the video collecting their first video coverage together, as well as Shindong’s permission for Dasuri to use the dance studio for free.

Vlog and dance cover are available on Dasuri Choi’s YouTube account, DASURI CHOI.

