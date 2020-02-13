Super Junior is the first K-pop group to receive an invitation from the Royal Commission of Saudi Arabia: News: KpopStarz

“Kings of Hallyu Wave” once paved the way for K-pop in another country and stamped their name in history as the first Korean idol group to receive an invitation from the Royal Commission in Saudi Arabia!

According to Elf Journalist Team, global superstars have been personally invited by the Royal Commission to attend the Tantura winter season. This includes them participating in a joint ceremony with Republican artists who enjoy the scenery and the view from the location of the party.

This is after their successful concert in Saudi Arabia, making them the first Korean group to perform in the conservative country, notably their first performance in Jeddah last July 2019 and bringing their SuperShow7s to the country to keep their promise and pleasure coming back in the UAE for another show.

The popularity of Super Junior in the Kingdom is no joke, as they only sold out their concert tickets for a few hours, despite the brief cancellation of the concert. Moreover, their influence is enormous in Saudi Arabia, because young women in the Kingdom also learn Korean.

In the meantime, Super Junior is dominating as their popularity grows in Saudi Arabia, breaking the language and culture barrier between two countries, while Saudi Arabia is signing for the first time ever a memorandum of understanding with the cooperation of the Saudi tourist field. Arabia and South Korea. ! (source: Elf Journalist Team)

Moreover, a different history was written interwoven with the appearance of Super Junior in the Kingdom, as the first K-pop idol group that was able to perform in the country not just twice, but.

On the other hand, the Tantura festival is one of the historical places that represent the great history of Saudi Arabia, and Super Junior is going to experience it, and adds to the list as proof that they are referred to as “Kings of Hallyu Wave” “

This list contains Super Junior, goes worldwide with Wonder Girls for their song “Sorry Sorry” and sets the K-pop favorable for the mainstream.

Moreover, Super Junior is also the first Korean group with a member of a foreigner, and controversy over Hangeng had opened the door for K-pop groups to have a foreigner as their members.

At the top of the list, Super Junior was also the pioneer of bringing K-pop and Korean culture to different parts of the world, including the United States of America, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Taiwan, Japan, Philippines , Vietnam, Venezuela, Turkey, Germany and more.

Super Junior will influence the world more if they continue to promote in their own country and internationally, after each member has completed his military services and can now promote with the whole group.

The group recently released their repackaging album “TIMELESS” and “2YA2YAO” as their main track, taking on the challenge of hip hop and the mix of the 16-year-old group and modern sound in collaboration with Zico serving as their song producer.

