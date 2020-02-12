Super Junior Donghae X BeWhy Collaboration + details about Donghae’s solo debut: News: KpopStarz

On February 10, the SJ label confirmed that Super Junior Donghae debuted this first half year as a solo artist!

“Super Junior Donghae will release their first solo single. It will be released at the end of February as a single digital album.”

According to Star News, Donghae, who debuted 16 years ago, will finally release his first solo single in collaboration with Korean artist BeWhy.

After this announcement, an image teaser was issued by SJ-label official social media accounts, with the details of the first solo song of the male idol. His name appeared BeWhy together, as well as the word “HARMONY”, which is the title of their collaboration trajectory. The release date has not yet been announced, but according to an insider it will be released in the first quarter of the year, at the end of February.

Donghae has participated in various Korean drama OST and song collaboration; however, this is the first time he has dropped a number under his name. It was also reported that the male idol participated in the songwriting and composition of the song, in collaboration with BeWhy.

In addition to the image teaser, it was also announced that Donghae would give his fans a song with his powerful and emotional vocals, focusing on the ‘ballad’ genre.

In the meantime, Donghae and Eunhyuk have been an active member of the D&E subunit of Super Junior, as well as their Chinese unit Super Junior M in which he was given the role of everything; Including vocals, rapper and dancer. During his career he was able to obtain his nicknames as “Baltic Sea” and “Prince of tears”.

However, fans and netizens are enthusiastic about this announcement; it will be a digital release, which means that there will be no physical album that will be available. Nevertheless, ELFs are preparing to show their support to the member who is ready to conquer everyone’s heart after he has left his comfort zone.

In addition, fans are teasing the male idol after they have recently announced that he will be releasing and uploading a new song, which turns out to be his solo debut.

In addition to his fans, his co-Super Junior has also expanded their support through their social media account, and the group will not be a Super Junior without teasing and clowing each other. Siwon had also placed the image teaser in his personal account and he wrote: “Grace on Grace! Sing! Harmony!”, While Hyukjae also shared the photo with a caption with the text: “Sing, melody.” The two idols then use the hashtag # 할머니, which is a play for “Harmeoni”, which means grandmother in Korean.

On the other hand, prior to the confirmation and announcement of the SJ label, Donghae recently participated in the 9th “TIMELESS” repackaging album of Super Junior, which was released in February, and participated in various entertainment shows and programs with its members .

