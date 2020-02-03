Super Bowl TV spot for ‘Black Widow’ by Scarlett Johansson debuts online

The brand new Super Bowl LIV TV spot for Black Widow from Scarlett Johansson is now available online.

Those who attended San Diego Comic-Con and D23 last year got a first look at Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow solo film. The first Black Widow trailer was made public in December, while a special look at the film made its debut in January during the College Football National Championship.

Disney normally has TV spots during the Super Bowl and a movie from Marvel Studios usually gets one every year. This year a new look at Black Widow by Scarlett Johansson premiered during the Super Bowl, with a number of never-before-seen images from the highly anticipated film. That Black Widow Super Bowl TV spot has now arrived online and you can watch it below yourself.

Here is the official summary for Black Widow from Scarlett Johansson:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller ‘Black Widow’, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the dark parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy arises with ties to her past. Chased by a force that will not stop anything from overthrowing her, Natasha has to deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships remained behind long before she became an Avenger.

Directed by Cate Shortland from a script written by Eric Pearson based on a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, Marvel Studios Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson, David Harbor, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, Olivier Richters and Rachel Weisz.

Black Widow will be released in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

