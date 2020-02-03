Super Bowl: Trump advertisement criticized by Buttigieg for admission of former prisoner

Pete Buttigieg talked about the online outrage about Donald Trump’s Super Bowl ad about criminal justice reform, which featured a woman who was released after 21 years in prison for a non-violent drug offense.

In the advertisement, the black and white scripture praised Mr. Trump’s decision to grant mercy to Alice Marie Johnson, and contained a clip in which she mentioned the president on her release. “Politicians talk about criminal justice reform. President Trump has done it, “the advertisement said, clearly referring to the legislation signed by the president that was said to lead to the release of 3,100 prisoners of good conduct.

Mr. Buttigieg, who participates in Monday’s Iowa caucuses as he wants to become the Democratic candidate to hire Mr. Trump, said during an appearance on Fox News that those criminal justice reforms are one of the things that he agrees is with the president. But he said it “does not change the incredible cruel and divisive racial rhetoric that comes from this White House.”

Mrs. Johnson was a first non-violent drug offender who got leniency from the president after celebrity Kim Kardashian West argued on her behalf.

These lobbying efforts ultimately resulted in the adoption of the First Step Act, one of the few signed pieces of legislation adopted with two-part support during Mr. Trump’s presidency. The bill shortened the sentences of some prisoners, partly due to a change in the way good behavior is viewed. The bill also increased job training and other programs. Many of the thousands of prisoners who were targeted for early release would be in similar circumstances to Mrs. Johnson.

Shortly after the advertisement was broadcast, Mrs. Johnson tweeted the clip herself and began a caption by saying, “Two Super Bowls ago I was in a prison cell.” Kardashian West then returned the message that she was “proud” of Mrs. Johnson.

But the advertisement also received criticism from some on Twitter who attacked Mr. Trump’s record on criminal justice reform. Although Mr Trump’s leniency was widespread for Mrs. Johnson, he has so far exercised that presidential power much less during his presidency than his predecessor, Barack Obama, who announced 330 commutations for non-violent drug offenders on his last day in office.

“Alice Johnson is a person who won early release because celebrities have brought her to Trump’s attention,” wrote Joyce Alene, an MSNBC employee. “She deserved it. But there are thousands more like her in prison. We need a real grace process that works reasonably well. We need real criminal justice reform. Don’t be fooled.”

In the meantime, others simply attacked the advertisement because of the apparent bustle of Kardashian West.

“Everyone just realizes how Kim K was not recognized in the super bowl (sic) commercial about getting Alice Marie Johnson out of jail?” wrote a Twitter user. “Trump took all credit”.

.