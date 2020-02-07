Super Bowl passing from Mahomes to Hill is coming to Madden | Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It was a pass-play that caused the comeback by the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, and now it’s coming to video game consoles around the world.

The Chiefs fell 10 mid-way through the 4th quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit receiver Tyreek Hill on 3 and 15 for a 44-yard win. Four short games later, KC found paydirt on the first of three unanswered touchdowns that confirmed the win.

The piece, called “The Wasp”, is a piece that brings all three KC receivers to the center before the center receiver, often Hill, retreats toward the sidelines.

Fly like a butterfly, stab like a wasp. @PatrickMahomes believed in itself, this play call and the @Cheetah at the turning point of the # SBLIV. @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/xTTU7AL6OQ

– NFL Films (@NFLFilms) 6 February 2020

Hill tweeted Thursday a request to see if “The Wasp” could be added as a game for gamers on the EA Sports “Madden NFL 20” title.

is there a way to fool wasp 🧐🧐

– Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 6, 2020

On Friday, the playmaker replied that the “Jet Chip Wasp” would “come to Madden 20 soon.”

Soon on # Madden20 … Jet Chip Wasp 🏆 https://t.co/iRuVDbAf0z pic.twitter.com/agyYuRlZ4R

– Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) 7 February 2020

The version of this game has received a lot of taste from Chiefs this year and has started placing Mahomes on the cover.

And although there has been talk of a ‘Madden curse’ for a long time that ensures that the cover star does not have a high-quality year, the MVP of Super Bowl LIV seemed to break it.

😤😤😤 # SBLIV # Madden20 pic.twitter.com/5J88CApVmz

– Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) 3 February 2020

