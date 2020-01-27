Super Bowl Live Welcomes Fans of All Ages to Bayfront Park - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI (WSVN) – The Super Bowl is almost a week away, but you wouldn’t know it if you walked through Bayfront Park.

Super Bowl Live, a free event in the heart of downtown Miami, extends the biggest night of sports and entertainment to a week.

From climbing to instagraming, eating and drinking to live music, the event offers fun for the whole family.

“We enjoy the music, the drinks. The girls are playing around, ”said a woman who brought her family along on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2nd, but the revelers who came to Super Bowl Live were split in the middle when asked about the winner.

“Well, it would have been the patriots, but I’m going with the 49ers, so they have to win,” said a woman.

Even Hall of Famer Jason Taylor came up with his prediction of who will be victorious next Sunday.

“At the moment I’m probably going to say Kansas City. (Patrick) Mahomes is so dynamic,” he said.

Taylor admitted that he was bitter, that he was never allowed to play in the big game, but he saw it live.

“I was with one for half a time. Then I was inducted into the Hall of Fame,” he said.

He paused, then added, “Actually, I made it through the whole game.”

Football festivals will also take place on South Beach in Lummus Park, where Fox Sports will broadcast live ahead of the big game.

Revelers at Super Bowl Live also reported the life and career of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday morning in a helicopter accident in California with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other victims.

In homage to the longtime Los Angeles Lakers player, the organizers illuminated the main sculpture of Super Bowl 54 in the colors purple and gold, the colors of his team.

Super Bowl Live will be open until Super Bowl Sunday, excluding Wednesday. The opening times vary from day to day. More information can be found here.

WSVN coverage of Super Bowl 54 begins next Sunday at 8 a.m. in Florida.

