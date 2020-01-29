Super Bowl LIV security extends to the sky of South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Super Bowl LIV is only a few days away and with so many people flocking to South Florida for the celebrations, there is an increased level of security throughout the region.

During the week leading up to the big game, local, state and federal agencies and the military work together to protect the skies in Florida.

“You won’t see us hovering over the stadium,” said Customs and Border Guard Officer Todd Gayle. “We will keep a safe distance so that we are out of sight and understanding and still able to do our job.”

The F-15 fighter jets are always in the air, and the KC 135 tankers ensure that the F-15 is always fully fueled and in the air.

Among other things, they are up there to enforce the no-fly zones. The idea is, the less time F-15 needs to fill up on the ground, the more time they can patrol the sky.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt.Briana Lindquist showed Local 10 News’ Ian Margol up close how airborne refueling works.

“You lie on your stomach and look at her directly from the window,” she explained. “We have lights running along the belly of the plane, so I’m going to guide them inside, and once they’re in position, I’m basically flying the boom with my right hand and my left hand will extend.”

Staff Sgt. Lindquist makes the high-tech operation look simple, which it is absolutely not.

Fans and locals will probably never see these fighter jets in the air.

When you have to intercept someone, it is usually just a pilot who does not notice that he is in a no-fly zone.

