MIAMI (AP) – It is appropriate that the Super Bowl go to Miami to end droughts.

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing for the first time in 50 years against the San Francisco 49ers, who have a chance to win their first NFL title in 25 years. And the game is returning to Miami for the first time in a decade after the stadium was renovated for more than $ 550 million.

The Who wouldn’t recognize the stadium. They played the last time at half-time when the 2010 Super Bowl was held in Miami.

Now the game is back for the eleventh time, most of each city, as the NFL closes its centenary season on February 2nd.

“We are very excited to be back in Miami,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of league events and club business development in the NFL. “It seems like the right way to end this 100th season because we had so many great games here.”

In Miami, Vince Lombardi won his last NFL title in the second Super Bowl, and Joe Namath provided his guarantee, and Peyton Manning and Drew Brees won their first championship rings.

However, the Dolphins Stadium, which opened in 1987, needed a major makeover to remain part of the Super Bowl rotation. Team owner Stephen Ross, who also owns the stadium, spent his own money on the multi-year renovation.

“The Super Bowl would not be here if the dolphins hadn’t invested heavily in private,” said Rolando Aedo, executive of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Ten years between Super Bowls was the longest of these stretches for Miami.

“It was painful,” said Rodney Barreto, chair of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. “But all credit goes to Stephen Ross, who issued the big check for the stadium’s modernization.”

Upgrades included new seats, suites, concessions, bathrooms, pedestrian bridges and tunnels, and a canopy to protect viewers from the sun and rain.

New trees and pitches turned the site into much more than a parking lot, and the complex is now home to the Miami Open tennis tournament. The stadium in the suburb of Miami Gardens is also the venue for the college football championship, the Miami Hurricanes games, international football games and concerts.

“It is perhaps the only place in the world where Patrick Mahomes, Serena Williams, Lionel Messi and Jay-Z can be seen in the same place,” said Tom Garfinkel, President and CEO of Dolphins.

While the stadium looks different than it did 10 years ago when Brees and Saint Manning and Colts defeated in the title game, the Super Bowl has also changed.

The opening takes place on Monday in Marlins Park. Super Bowl LIVE is a free fan event in Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. A three-day music festival is planned in the Heat Arena. These events didn’t exist a decade ago.

In addition, the Super Bowl Experience turns the Miami Beach Convention Center into an amusement park.

“There are so many things to do even when you’re not at the stadium on matchday,” said O’Reilly. “The week has grown a lot since 2010. It really turned into a nine-day celebration that led to the game.”

Miami has also changed. The weather may be hotter and traffic worse than 10 years ago, but the city center and surrounding areas have also been revived. There are new museums and apartment towers, and huge construction cranes shape the beautiful skyline.

“We have urbanized our inner city,” said Barretto. “Ten years ago you wouldn’t see people after 8pm. Now at 11am you can see them walking their dogs.

“These neighborhoods, which were still in their infancy 10 years ago, now have a lively nightlife. And Miami Beach is still Miami Beach. We are looking forward to the people who come to see all the new things. “

Word will get around – the NFL has accredited more than 6,000 media from around 25 countries.

For Miami, said Aedo, the benefits of such attention are obvious.

“There is always a lot of discussion about economic impact, but reach around the world is invaluable,” he said. “And Miami is more global than any other US city.”

Miami is also a playground for the rich who bring their private jets into the city and make up a large part of the crowd on Super Sunday.

“It is corporate America; It’s not Joe Football fan, “said Barreto.” There will be hardcore soccer fans out there, but these will be big companies that keep their top partners and sellers entertained. It’s like an open checkbook, the money that is spent. “

Everyone involved in hosting the game next week agrees that 10 years without a Super Bowl is too long. Garfinkel laughed when asked about Miami’s chances of winning the game in February 2025, the next to be awarded by the NFL.

“We will definitely put our name in the hat when the time comes,” said Garfinkel. “We want to do a good show first.”

