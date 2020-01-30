Super Bowl Ads applaud “Bahston”, beats, beloved dogs

NATIONWIDE – Bad smaht (uh, smart) car ads could be the first winners of this year’s Super Bowl ad.

Retailers and businesses are launching Super Bowl ads before the big game

Popular commercials are Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk” Jimmy Fallon

WeatherTech’s CEO spent $ 6 million on advertising to cure dog cancer

The Super Bowl LVI between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will take place on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. But a number of large companies have already published their ads or at least teasers for them.

Hyundai’s commercial for his 2020 sonata shows Boston Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch standing on a sidewalk and making humorous observations about John Krasinski “pahking a cah” in a confined space. Krasinski then explains that the perfect parking job is thanks to the car’s self-parking function.

If you haven’t yet socialized the ad to your favorite Boston, don’t miss it.

Another attractive commercial for cars is Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for Hyundai’s Genesis line, which honors Teigen’s representatives as the favorite supermodel mother. The ad is a shot of the down-to-earth couple at a party with hoity-toity and dough 12 million Twitter followers won’t be disappointed.

Other Super Bowl ads this year offer a number of celebrity pairings: Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X in a CGI-supported dance-off for Doritos; musical superstars Missy Elliott and H.E.R. for Pepsi; Jimmy Fallon and John Cena pump iron for Michelob Ultra; and Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross for Mtn Dew.

After all, the CEO of car accessories maker WeatherTech could be the winner of most “awwwww” commercials. David MacNeil has reportedly donated an incredible $ 6 million to the ad This raises awareness of dog cancer after the University of Wisconsin veterinary faculty treats his 7-year-old dog Scout for a tumor. The Golden Retriever originally had a 1% chance of survival, but after chemotherapy and radiation, the tumor almost disappeared.

“We are excited to share with Super Bowl viewers how our profession benefits loved animals like Scout and helps people,” said Mark Markel, dean of the veterinary school, to CNN partner WMTV.

So which brand did it best?

Mtn Dew Zero Sugar with Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross

Cheetos Popcorn: “Can’t Touch This”

Amazon Alexa: “What did we do before Alexa?” with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

WeatherTech: “Lucky Dog”

Hyundai Sonata: “Smaht Pahk” with Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Krasinski

TurboTax: “All people are helmsmen”

Pepsi Zero Sugar: “I Like It” with Missy Elliott and H.E.R.

Michelob Ultra: “Do It for the Cheers” with Jimmy Fallon and John Cena

Heinz: “Find the goodness”

Budweiser: “Typically American”

Porsche: “The robbery”

Stack Pringles: “Rick and Morty”

Doritos: “The Cool Ranch” with Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott

Square: “Winona in Winona”

Fabletics: “New year, new you”

Hyundai Genesis: “Oysters” with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Kia: “Tough Never Quits”

Microsoft: “Be the One”

Walmart: “Famous Visitors”

