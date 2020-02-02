Super Bowl 54 final score: Chiefs shock 49ers in thriller 31-20

Finally, Andy Reid has his crowning glory.

The Kansas City Chiefs rallied 20-10 in the 4th quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20 to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years. Andy Reid, who last won a Super Bowl as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers in the 1996 season, finally gets his ring in his 21st season as head coach.

Patrick Mahomes (26/42 for 286 yards, 2 TDs, 1 TD rush, 2 INT) struggled to cope with the defense of the 49ers for much of the evening, throwing two interceptions and groping once (that he recovered). But in a post-season where they were double-digit in every game, they once again achieved the magic of return. A huge 3rd and 15th conversion at Tyreek Hill kept the Chiefs’ hopes alive, then Travis Kelce shot the Chiefs within three points of a one-yard touchdown pass.

One day when the 49ers did not play once in the first three quarters, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco offensive collapsed. A quick three-point game gave Mahomes the ball again with a lot of time, and he charged the much-vaunted Niners D.

The Super Bowl MVP threw a long ball at Sammy Watkins, who burned Richard Sherman to the San Francisco 10.

Attacking midfielder Damien Williams barely crossed the plane on 3rd base and gives Kansas City their first lead since the 2nd quarter.

Garoppolo was fortunate to lead the 49ers to the Promised Land, and as he crossed Kansas City territory, three consecutive incomplete passes and a 4th sack down by Frank Clark (which was a non-near-full factor ) forced a turnaround on low. There should have been a late game penalty, but who are we to whine about?

They still needed a first try to run the clock, but instead opted for a touchdown on a dagger from Williams.

Garoppolo’s desperation was taken up by Kendall Fuller to end things once and for all.

San Francisco has had a phenomenal 2019 season, but it ends in grief, and again, Kyle Shanahan faces a 4th quarter lead. Meanwhile, the Chiefs ran the damn table after 6-8 in ten games.

The off-season is officially underway for everyone, but the party is just beginning in Kansas City. What a success for Reid, Mahomes and the rest of this team.

See you Tuesday for Enemy Reaction!