Super Bowl 2020: TV channel information for Chiefs vs 49ers tonight

San Francisco 49ers are playing Kansas City Chiefs tonight in the 2020 Super Bowl.

Approximately 100 million Americans tune in to the NFL flagship every year, and fans from the UK stay up until the wee hours to watch the game.

This encounter is the first Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs in 50 years, the last time they made it was in 1970.

If they can beat the 49ers, the Chiefs end the Lombardi Trophy’s second longest drought among a team that has already won a Super Bowl.

This will be the Niners’ first trip to the big dance since their loss to the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, with Kyle Shanahan following in the footsteps of his father Mike Shanahan and becoming the first father-son Super Bowl-winning head coaches.

Who?

The 100th season of the NFL ends with a meeting between the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC champions and the Kansas City Chiefs – the AFC champions.

When?

Super Bowl 2020 will be held on Sunday 2 February.

The game starts at 11:30 am British time and ends at around 4:00 am.

True?

The Super Bowl takes place at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins.

How to watch

The game will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 11:25 PM.

You can also watch the game live from 10:00 on Sky Sports Action, Mix and Main Event.

NFL Gamepass also offers a special Super Bowl Pass that gives you full game live plus a month of NFL Network shows and highlights from every game of the 2019 season for just £ 4.99.

Super Bowl 54 (AP) is hosted at Hard Rock Stadium

Is there a live stream?

Yes, and there are many options for you: iPlayer and Sky Go offer you the above options, but on the road or on the desktop.

There is also another option, where NowTV offers Sky Sports passes for the day, week or month.

And you can also stream via the NFL Game Pass.

Who is playing?

Demi Lovato will perform the pre-game national anthem.

While Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are confirmed as the rest time.

Looking for commercials?

Advertisements for the Super Bowl have already begun to flood the internet.

Fox, which sold advertising slots in November, charged no less than $ 5.6 million this year for a 30-second spot.

Brands that advertise this year are regulars Pepsi and Avocados from Mexico and newcomers Facebook.

President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign ads are broadcast during the game.

Opportunities

The Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5 on the spread) are the favorites to win on the money line at 4/5.

While the San Francisco 49ers (+1.5) are available on 21/20. The total score line is set at 54.0 with each side of the 10/11 game.

.