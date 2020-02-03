Super Bowl 2020 result: Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers

The Chiefs of Kansas City are Super Bowl champions after a wild comeback saw them conquer the San Francisco 49ers in a thriller in Miami.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and declining Damien Williams dragged the Chiefs back from a seemingly insurmountable 10-point deficit with less than nine minutes to go in the game to eventually win 31-20.

KC, which ends a 50-year drought without Vince Lombardi’s trophy, wins a second title and leaves San Francisco and their coach Kyle Shanahan for another heartbreaking loss in the big game.

MVP Mahomes, who had played in the late season, threw two interceptions but delivered when it mattered to throw most TDs to Travis Kelce and Williams in the fourth quarter to take the lead.

Williams’ second score took care of it and gave head coach Andy Reid his first Super Bowl victory.

1/125 Super Bowl 54

General view of Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

2/125 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes

AP

3/125 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, embraces D.J. Reed Jr.

AP

4/125 Super Bowl 54

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence in honor of former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna

Getty Images

5/125 Super Bowl 54

Players from Kansas City Chiefs face Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

6/125 Super Bowl 54

Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

7/125 Super Bowl 54

Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV

Getty Images

8/125 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers players stand for Super Bowl LIV

AP

9/125 Super Bowl 54

49ers players crawl on the field

AP

10/125 Super Bowl 54

The San Francisco 49ers take the field

Getty Images

11/125 Super Bowl 54

Kansas City leaders are taking the field

Getty Images

12/125 Super Bowl 54

The San Francisco 49ers take the field

Getty Images

13/125 Super Bowl 54

Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem

Getty Images

14/125 Super Bowl 54

Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem

REUTERS

15/125 Super Bowl 54

Kansas City Chiefs broad receiver Mecole Hardman (17) returns the opening kick

TODAY VS Sport

16/125 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes

TODAY VS Sport

17/125 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

18/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers

Getty Images

19/125 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers runs back Tevin Coleman runs with the ball

TODAY VS Sport

20/125 Super Bowl 54

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball

Getty Images

21/125 Super Bowl 54

Deebo Samuel of San Francisco 49ers is stopped by Anthony Hitchens of Kansas City Chiefs

AP

22/125 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal

Getty Images

23/125 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal

Getty Images

24/125 Super Bowl 54

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers is being tackled

Getty Images

25/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass

Getty Images

26/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass

TODAY VS Sport

27/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is being tackled by Jimmie Ward

Getty Images

28/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown

REUTERS

29/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown

AFP via Getty Images

30/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown

Getty Images

31/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown

Getty Images

32/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass

Getty Images

33/125 Super Bowl 54

Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs of Kansas City responds

Getty Images

34/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomesof the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass

Getty Images

35/125 Super Bowl 54

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches

Getty Images

36/125 Super Bowl 54

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers responds

Getty Images

37/125 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is under pressure from Mike Pennel, the Chiefs of Kansas City

AP

38/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball

Getty Images

39/125 Super Bowl 54

Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters

Getty Images

40/125 Super Bowl 54

Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters

AP

41/125 Super Bowl 54

Kyle Juszczyk of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown

AP

42/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

43/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

44/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

45/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

46/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

47/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

48/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

TODAY VS Sport

49/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

50/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

51/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

AP

52/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

53/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

54/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

55/125 Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel

Getty Images

56/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

TODAY VS Sport

57/125 Super Bowl 54

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Getty Images

58/125 Super Bowl 54

During the break fireworks explode above the Hard Rock Stadium

AP

59/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers in action

REUTERS

60/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of San Francisco in action

REUTERS

61/125 Super Bowl 54

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball

Getty Images

62/125 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal

AP

63/125 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal

REUTERS

64/125 Super Bowl 54

Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal

AP

65/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas fumbles the ball

Getty Images

66/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass

Getty Images

67/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass

Getty Images

68/125 Super Bowl 54

Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

69/125 Super Bowl 54

Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

70/125 Super Bowl 54

Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

71/125 Super Bowl 54

Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

72/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City watches after he has thrown an interception

Getty Images

73/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown

Getty Images

74/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown

Getty Images

75/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Raheem Mostert after a touchdown

Getty Images

76/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown

AP

77/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Raheem Mostert after a touchdown

Getty Images

78/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown

Getty Images

79/125 Super Bowl 54

Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown

AP

80/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown

Getty Images

81/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City huddles with his team

Getty Images

82/125 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, is fired

AP

83/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, responds

REUTERS

84/125 Super Bowl 54

San Francisco 49ers free security Tarvarius Moore makes an interception

TODAY VS Sport

85/125 Super Bowl 54

Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

86/125 Super Bowl 54

Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

87/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes from the gestures of the Kansas City Chiefs

Getty Images

88/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City

Getty Images

89/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass

Getty Images

90/125 Super Bowl 54

Kansas City Quarterback celebrates Patrick Mahomes

AP

91/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City scribbles away

Getty Images

92/125 Super Bowl 54

Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City scores their second touchdown

Getty Images

93/125 Super Bowl 54

Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City scores their second touchdown

REUTERS

94/125 Super Bowl 54

Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City celebrates scoring their second touchdown

Getty Images

95/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball

EPA

96/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball

Getty Images

97/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown

Getty Images

98/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown

Getty Images

99/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown

Getty Images

100/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown

Getty Images

101/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Chiefs of Kansas City celebrates this after throwing a touchdown pass

Getty Images

102/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating

Getty Images

103/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating

AP

104/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City

Getty Images

105/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown

Getty Images

106/125 Super Bowl 54

Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown

Getty Images

107/125 Super Bowl 54

Head coach of Kansas City, Andy Reid, is immersed in Gatorade

TODAY VS Sport

108/125 Super Bowl 54

Tyrann Mathieu of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates

AP

109/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl

REUTERS

110/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs

Getty Images

111/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl

REUTERS

112/125 Super Bowl 54

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs

Getty Images

113/125 Super Bowl 54

Derrick Nnadi of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating

Getty Images

114/125 Super Bowl 54

Frank Clark of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating

Getty Images

115/125 Super Bowl 54

Demarcus Robinson of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating

Getty Images

116/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl

Getty Images

117/125 Super Bowl 54

Travis Kelce, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid

AP

118/125 Super Bowl 54

Quarterback Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, in the back, is celebrating with Frank Clark

AP

119/125 Super Bowl 54

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of the City of Kansas, comforts Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers

REUTERS

120/125 Super Bowl 54

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate it after beating the San Francisco 49ers

Getty Images

121/125

AP

122/125

AP

123/125

REUTERS

124/125

AFP via Getty Images

125/125

EPA

Scores from Kyle Juszcyk before the break and Raheem Mostert then appeared to have set the Niners on track for a record equivalent sixth title and left the Chiefs in a 20-10 hole.

But then Mahomes threw 44 meters deep at a wide open Tyreek Hill. Kansas City then scored a touchdown four times later and quickly forced a point.

Mahomes then conjured up more magic to hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception from Williams that gave his team a 24-20 lead with 2:44 to go.

The 49ers then reached midfield while bidding for a miracle, but Jimmy Garoppolo was fired by Frank Clark in fourth place. Williams then walked 38 meters in to excite jubilant scenes at Hard Rock Stadium and back in Kansas.

.