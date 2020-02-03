The Chiefs of Kansas City are Super Bowl champions after a wild comeback saw them conquer the San Francisco 49ers in a thriller in Miami.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and declining Damien Williams dragged the Chiefs back from a seemingly insurmountable 10-point deficit with less than nine minutes to go in the game to eventually win 31-20.
KC, which ends a 50-year drought without Vince Lombardi’s trophy, wins a second title and leaves San Francisco and their coach Kyle Shanahan for another heartbreaking loss in the big game.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
MVP Mahomes, who had played in the late season, threw two interceptions but delivered when it mattered to throw most TDs to Travis Kelce and Williams in the fourth quarter to take the lead.
Williams’ second score took care of it and gave head coach Andy Reid his first Super Bowl victory.
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/125 Super Bowl 54
General view of Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
2/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
AP
3/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, embraces D.J. Reed Jr.
AP
4/125 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence in honor of former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna
Getty Images
5/125 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
6/125 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
7/125 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
8/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers players stand for Super Bowl LIV
AP
9/125 Super Bowl 54
49ers players crawl on the field
AP
10/125 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers take the field
Getty Images
11/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City leaders are taking the field
Getty Images
12/125 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers take the field
Getty Images
13/125 Super Bowl 54
Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem
Getty Images
14/125 Super Bowl 54
Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem
REUTERS
15/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs broad receiver Mecole Hardman (17) returns the opening kick
TODAY VS Sport
16/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
TODAY VS Sport
17/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
18/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images
19/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers runs back Tevin Coleman runs with the ball
TODAY VS Sport
20/125 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
21/125 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of San Francisco 49ers is stopped by Anthony Hitchens of Kansas City Chiefs
AP
22/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal
Getty Images
23/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal
Getty Images
24/125 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers is being tackled
Getty Images
25/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
Getty Images
26/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
TODAY VS Sport
27/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is being tackled by Jimmie Ward
Getty Images
28/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown
REUTERS
29/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown
AFP via Getty Images
30/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown
Getty Images
31/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown
Getty Images
32/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
Getty Images
33/125 Super Bowl 54
Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs of Kansas City responds
Getty Images
34/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomesof the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
35/125 Super Bowl 54
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches
Getty Images
36/125 Super Bowl 54
Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers responds
Getty Images
37/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is under pressure from Mike Pennel, the Chiefs of Kansas City
AP
38/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
39/125 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters
Getty Images
40/125 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters
AP
41/125 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown
AP
42/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
43/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
44/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
45/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
46/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
47/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
48/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
TODAY VS Sport
49/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
50/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
51/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
AP
52/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
53/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
54/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
55/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel
Getty Images
56/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
TODAY VS Sport
57/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
58/125 Super Bowl 54
During the break fireworks explode above the Hard Rock Stadium
AP
59/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers in action
REUTERS
60/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of San Francisco in action
REUTERS
61/125 Super Bowl 54
George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
62/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal
AP
63/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal
REUTERS
64/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal
AP
65/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas fumbles the ball
Getty Images
66/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
67/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
68/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
69/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
70/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
71/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
72/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City watches after he has thrown an interception
Getty Images
73/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
Getty Images
74/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
Getty Images
75/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Raheem Mostert after a touchdown
Getty Images
76/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
AP
77/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Raheem Mostert after a touchdown
Getty Images
78/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
Getty Images
79/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown
AP
80/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown
Getty Images
81/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City huddles with his team
Getty Images
82/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, is fired
AP
83/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, responds
REUTERS
84/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers free security Tarvarius Moore makes an interception
TODAY VS Sport
85/125 Super Bowl 54
Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
86/125 Super Bowl 54
Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
87/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes from the gestures of the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images
88/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City
Getty Images
89/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
90/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Quarterback celebrates Patrick Mahomes
AP
91/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City scribbles away
Getty Images
92/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City scores their second touchdown
Getty Images
93/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City scores their second touchdown
REUTERS
94/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City celebrates scoring their second touchdown
Getty Images
95/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball
EPA
96/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball
Getty Images
97/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown
Getty Images
98/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown
Getty Images
99/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown
Getty Images
100/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown
Getty Images
101/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Chiefs of Kansas City celebrates this after throwing a touchdown pass
Getty Images
102/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
103/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
AP
104/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City
Getty Images
105/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown
Getty Images
106/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown
Getty Images
107/125 Super Bowl 54
Head coach of Kansas City, Andy Reid, is immersed in Gatorade
TODAY VS Sport
108/125 Super Bowl 54
Tyrann Mathieu of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates
AP
109/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl
REUTERS
110/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images
111/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl
REUTERS
112/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images
113/125 Super Bowl 54
Derrick Nnadi of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
114/125 Super Bowl 54
Frank Clark of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
115/125 Super Bowl 54
Demarcus Robinson of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
116/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl
Getty Images
117/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid
AP
118/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, in the back, is celebrating with Frank Clark
AP
119/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of the City of Kansas, comforts Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers
REUTERS
120/125 Super Bowl 54
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate it after beating the San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images
121/125
AP
122/125
AP
123/125
REUTERS
124/125
AFP via Getty Images
125/125
EPA
1/125 Super Bowl 54
General view of Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
2/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
AP
3/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, right, embraces D.J. Reed Jr.
AP
4/125 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence in honor of former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna
Getty Images
5/125 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
6/125 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
7/125 Super Bowl 54
Players from Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face Super Bowl LIV
Getty Images
8/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers players stand for Super Bowl LIV
AP
9/125 Super Bowl 54
49ers players crawl on the field
AP
10/125 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers take the field
Getty Images
11/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City leaders are taking the field
Getty Images
12/125 Super Bowl 54
The San Francisco 49ers take the field
Getty Images
13/125 Super Bowl 54
Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem
Getty Images
14/125 Super Bowl 54
Singer Demi Lovato plays the national anthem
REUTERS
15/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs broad receiver Mecole Hardman (17) returns the opening kick
TODAY VS Sport
16/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
TODAY VS Sport
17/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
18/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images
19/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers runs back Tevin Coleman runs with the ball
TODAY VS Sport
20/125 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
21/125 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of San Francisco 49ers is stopped by Anthony Hitchens of Kansas City Chiefs
AP
22/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal
Getty Images
23/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-meter field goal
Getty Images
24/125 Super Bowl 54
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers is being tackled
Getty Images
25/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
Getty Images
26/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
TODAY VS Sport
27/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is being tackled by Jimmie Ward
Getty Images
28/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown
REUTERS
29/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, scores their first touchdown
AFP via Getty Images
30/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown
Getty Images
31/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates their first touchdown
Getty Images
32/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass
Getty Images
33/125 Super Bowl 54
Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs of Kansas City responds
Getty Images
34/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomesof the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
35/125 Super Bowl 54
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs watches
Getty Images
36/125 Super Bowl 54
Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers responds
Getty Images
37/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is under pressure from Mike Pennel, the Chiefs of Kansas City
AP
38/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
39/125 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters
Getty Images
40/125 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown of 15 meters
AP
41/125 Super Bowl 54
Kyle Juszczyk of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown
AP
42/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
43/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
44/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
45/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
46/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
47/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
48/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
TODAY VS Sport
49/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
50/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
51/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
AP
52/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
53/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
54/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
55/125 Super Bowl 54
Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel
Getty Images
56/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
TODAY VS Sport
57/125 Super Bowl 54
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Getty Images
58/125 Super Bowl 54
During the break fireworks explode above the Hard Rock Stadium
AP
59/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers in action
REUTERS
60/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of San Francisco in action
REUTERS
61/125 Super Bowl 54
George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball
Getty Images
62/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal
AP
63/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal
REUTERS
64/125 Super Bowl 54
Robbie Gould of San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal
AP
65/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas fumbles the ball
Getty Images
66/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
67/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
68/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
69/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
70/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
71/125 Super Bowl 54
Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after intercepting a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
72/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City watches after he has thrown an interception
Getty Images
73/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
Getty Images
74/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
Getty Images
75/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Raheem Mostert after a touchdown
Getty Images
76/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
AP
77/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Raheem Mostert after a touchdown
Getty Images
78/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers is running for a touchdown
Getty Images
79/125 Super Bowl 54
Raheem Mostert of San Francisco 49ers celebrates his touchdown
AP
80/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown
Getty Images
81/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City huddles with his team
Getty Images
82/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback from Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, is fired
AP
83/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of Kansas City, responds
REUTERS
84/125 Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers free security Tarvarius Moore makes an interception
TODAY VS Sport
85/125 Super Bowl 54
Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
86/125 Super Bowl 54
Tarvarius Moore of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Patrick Mahomes
Getty Images
87/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes from the gestures of the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images
88/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City
Getty Images
89/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass
Getty Images
90/125 Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Quarterback celebrates Patrick Mahomes
AP
91/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City scribbles away
Getty Images
92/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City scores their second touchdown
Getty Images
93/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City scores their second touchdown
REUTERS
94/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce of Chiefs of Kansas City celebrates scoring their second touchdown
Getty Images
95/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball
EPA
96/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball
Getty Images
97/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown
Getty Images
98/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown
Getty Images
99/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City dives into the end zone for a touchdown
Getty Images
100/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a touchdown
Getty Images
101/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Chiefs of Kansas City celebrates this after throwing a touchdown pass
Getty Images
102/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
103/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
AP
104/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Chiefs of Kansas City
Getty Images
105/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown
Getty Images
106/125 Super Bowl 54
Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown
Getty Images
107/125 Super Bowl 54
Head coach of Kansas City, Andy Reid, is immersed in Gatorade
TODAY VS Sport
108/125 Super Bowl 54
Tyrann Mathieu of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates
AP
109/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl
REUTERS
110/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images
111/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl
REUTERS
112/125 Super Bowl 54
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images
113/125 Super Bowl 54
Derrick Nnadi of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
114/125 Super Bowl 54
Frank Clark of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
115/125 Super Bowl 54
Demarcus Robinson of the Chiefs of Kansas City is celebrating
Getty Images
116/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates this after winning the Super Bowl
Getty Images
117/125 Super Bowl 54
Travis Kelce, Chiefs of Kansas City, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid
AP
118/125 Super Bowl 54
Quarterback Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, in the back, is celebrating with Frank Clark
AP
119/125 Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs of the City of Kansas, comforts Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers
REUTERS
120/125 Super Bowl 54
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate it after beating the San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images
121/125
AP
122/125
AP
123/125
REUTERS
124/125
AFP via Getty Images
125/125
EPA
Scores from Kyle Juszcyk before the break and Raheem Mostert then appeared to have set the Niners on track for a record equivalent sixth title and left the Chiefs in a 20-10 hole.
But then Mahomes threw 44 meters deep at a wide open Tyreek Hill. Kansas City then scored a touchdown four times later and quickly forced a point.
Mahomes then conjured up more magic to hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception from Williams that gave his team a 24-20 lead with 2:44 to go.
The 49ers then reached midfield while bidding for a miracle, but Jimmy Garoppolo was fired by Frank Clark in fourth place. Williams then walked 38 meters in to excite jubilant scenes at Hard Rock Stadium and back in Kansas.
.