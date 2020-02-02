Super Bowl 2020 LIVE: time, TV channel, live stream for Chiefs vs 49ers tonight

Welcome to Indy Sport’s coverage of Super Bowl 54!

The Hard Rock Stadium is already full in Miami for the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes vs. Garoppolo, Reid vs. Shanahan, Mathieu vs. Sherman, Kelce vs. Kittle … This game is full of stars all over the field.

We bring you live down-by-down updates, analyzes and responses from the big game.

With another day to go until Super Bowl LIV, it’s safe to say that quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes have had very different weeks.

For the 24-year-old Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, the media-drenched days in Miami prior to Sunday’s big game were a virtual coronation, with NFL insiders pawing over his 2019 stats as they speculated about whether he would be next of the competition could be superstar.

Meanwhile, those at Garoppolo camp were working on quiet doubts about his ability, even after leading his team to the Super Bowl, with critics pointing to his relative lack of pitch, especially in the late season.

The 28-year-old completed six of only eight attempts for 77 yards in the Niners NFC Championship game against the Packers and marked the least number of attempts in the history of the conference championship. It was the critically acclaimed run game from his team that took the floor.

Asked if he spent time reassuring Garoppolo, especially during the late season, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters: “Not at all.”

“It is really funny that people say that – does anyone notice how well we walked?” We didn’t just run to point and try to win three out of zero, “Shanahan said.” Jimmy should never apologize for the ball running too well. “

As teammate and cornerback Richard Sherman put it: “Every day they find something new to criticize Jimmy.”

A year after failing in the AFC title game, this year Mahomes rolled in to South Beach as the top-rated passer of the competition, with a 65 percent completion rate for the year and little doubt to take away.

“Patrick Mahomes everywhere in the NFL is good for me,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters this week. “I am proud to have him as head of Kansas City. I think there are 31 other teams who don’t mind him either.

“The reality is that he just made us better.”

The pair is part of a younger group of quarterbacks who have made their mark this season slowly and steadily, as some of the old guard, including the recently retired Eli Manning of the New York Giants, have lost their share of the spotlight.

“Eighty percent of the games in 2019 contained at least one starting quarterback younger than 27, the most in our history,” Goodell told reporters.

Of course, 28-year-old Garoppolo is one year away from that statistic, but the sight of Tom Brady’s one-time backup in Miami while the six-time Super Bowl champion is at home is enough to amaze every NFL fan for a long time when change comes.

“It’s just great to see the quarterbacks’ competition,” the former tight end of New England Rob Gronkowski told Reuters. “Not only do I have more passes, but these two threat threats come in and can run and pass, you know, it’s great to see and it’s great for the NFL.”

The Chiefs and the 49ers face each other in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday.

.