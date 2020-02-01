Super Bowl 2020: Field Gulls writers choose between 49ers and Chiefs

With the Super Bowl in a day, the team of Field Gulls writers (as well as our superstar moderator Alaric) have come together to make our predictions for the confrontation between the hated San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Have we let our blind aversion to our NFC West rivals influence us to go massively to Kansas City? Well let me spoil it for you: No!

Truth be told, and from a neutral point of view, it really looks like the best Super Bowl confrontation possible outside of a 49ers rematch with the Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City is 2nd in DVOA, San Francisco is 5th, and they both have offenses in the top ten. The 49ers have an excellent defense, while that of Kansas City is average but much better than last year.

Here’s how we chose this game!

Mookie Alexander: I will of course be a big fan of the Chiefs on Sunday, but I cannot forget how many times I have seen an elite and above all healthy defense stifle a prolific attack. I expect a lot of area coverage to counter the simple fact that Secondary Niners (sorry, Sherm) has no chance of following Tyreek Hill or Mecole Hardman. The 49ers can absolutely win with rushes to four and quickly bring out the ball from Patrick Mahomes. What can’t happen in Kansas City gets delayed early, because as quick as their attack may be, a 49ers lead only encourages them to stick to the race and drain timer against a team that is near the bottom in defense DVOA racing. The margin of error is much smaller when playing SF compared to a bad defense / Texan team. If anything, the Kansas City pass rush can decide this game, because if Jimmy G is forced to throw more than Kyle Shanahan wants, then Frank Clark and company could bother him in losing turns. Otherwise, Garoppolo is more capable than expected and can make his own pieces.

Unfortunately, I see that the speed and power of San Francisco in attack pose a lot of problems for the defense of the Chiefs, in particular Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman on the ground and Deebo Samuel in the air (and sometimes as a runner). The Chiefs have stopped Derrick Henry with great effect, but the 49ers have so many quick returns that I can see the D line and the linebackers of KC having trouble keeping up. Honey Badger is great but you can’t clone it, otherwise I would say it is another key to stop SF. I’m sure George Kittle and Travis Kelce will get their respective stats and Patrick Mahomes will produce magic moments, but San Francisco is just a more balanced team. They can organize as many disparities as Kansas City in attack, except that the 49ers have superior defense. I would like Andy Reid to receive this ring, but … 49ers 38 Chefs 27.

Alaric: I love the 49ers run game design and the problems it causes, but I don’t think it can keep up with the points with Mahomes and Chiefs’ ability to score at will from anywhere on the field in about 2 , 8 seconds despite the defensive gaps between the teams. Although Garoppolo has had a few dominant games, I still don’t trust his ability to miss a game if he has to. Chefs 38 49ers 20. That being said, I’m going to be a loose coward and say that he could also complete 18 consecutive passes to a still open George Kittle and if Sherm does a thing or two Sherm… I think it’s a close game but not necessarily a close game and it will come down to how some variables fall.

Clarke Ries: The Chiefs will kick the 49ers in the face. The Titans enjoyed themselves in the opening rounds of the AFC playoffs by dominating the offensive lines of the Patriots and Ravens, but the Chiefs’ offense had no problem keeping the Titans from rushing cold with, often only five blockers. Yes, yes, the 49ers have all of those brilliant first-round picks putting a hand in the dirt pre-snap, but if Vrabel and his demolition team couldn’t find a way to get Mahomes to run consistently for his life, I don’t expect Saleh to do much better. Reid will often have four or five targets running and Mahomes is not afraid to take shorter completions in order to move the chains and demoralize the rush. The Kansas City offensive will be slowed at best, not stopped. Which means Shanahan has to call a game that will make Jimmy the kind of quarterback who can dominate a decent and sneaky Chiefs defense that has had two weeks to prepare for him. I don’t think the game plan exists, not even if Kyle walked to the top of a forbidden Himalayan peak, beat the temple guards to death in a series of increasingly difficult puzzles and duels , recited the sacred sutras of football analysis, and then implored the X and O Buddha for the answer. Expect lively round trips early, but for the chefs to slowly retire. 31-24, heads.

Alistair Corp: San Fran proved earlier this season in New Orleans that they can score with anyone. Kyle Shanahan is not only an offensive brain but an excellent coach to prepare his players – with the week off, I have no doubt that they will perform at a high level. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel wreak havoc after the capture, their racing game is phenomenal and Jimmy Garoppolo is certainly good enough to win.

However.

While Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson traded shots for three months in a fun MVP race, we forgot Patrick Mahomes a bit (and his injury didn’t help). The Chiefs have the best football player and he plays as good as ever. He rarely ran in 2018 and was impossible to defend. Now that he also creates with his legs? The much-touted D line of the 49ers will be damned if you do it if you don’t screen against Mahomes. Go deep and allow Mahomes to get up and find Hardman, Watkins, Kelce or Hill out of the structure, or just escape for pieces of footage. Keep him in front of you and he will sit down and choose their secondary, because he can choose absolutely any defense.

The 49ers can follow a track competition, but in the end, Kansas City has the best offense and most importantly the best player on the field. 42-35 heads

Tyler Alsin: Defense may not win as many games as before, and it may not win as many games as NFL offenses in the 21st century. But the defense always wins championships. The 49ers are better at all levels. Their line is better, their linebackers are better, their old Seahawk is better. Patrick Mahomes will neutralize the San Francisco rush for somewhere between 75 and 90% of the match. But the two bags he takes – or the three incomplete in the third due to haste – will prevent the leaders from staying at the same speed as the Niners. In addition, the best non-QB of the KC is its TE. The 49ers is better. The chief’s most dangerous perimeter player is Tyreek Hill. Richard Sherman is getting better. This is not a good match for the Chiefs, and is compounded by the recent NFL defensive juggernauts, only the 49ers are also able to regularly rack up more than 30 points, and they won’t need more 40. It might sound dismal at first, but the Niners will retire late. Seattle can then sign all of its free agents. 34-28 49ers

John Fraley: There is only one foolproof method for choosing a Super Bowl winner: How have participants recently fought the Seahawks? San Fran split this year with Seattle in two games that could hardly have been tighter; Kansas City arrived in town 13 months ago and held a track and field competition at CLink, tied until the last training session. Ah, so a dead end. Cross-reference to 2016, when the two conference champions met Seattle, the theory is verified. The Patriots and Falcons lost to the Seahawks, again by the narrowest and deepest margins, again on the final disc, and then they both lost the Super Bowl. New England first, when it fell into a 28-3 hole, then of course Atlanta for the rest of the game.

So, a close match then, right? And everyone thinks it’s going to be a high-score affair. But the Super Bowl is rarely these two things. (Just ask the Rams.) At the time of the salary cap, there were 25 Super Bowls – 13 decided by one score and 12 by multiple scores. Only nine games surpassed this year’s record (54.5). We are just as likely to see a snoozer as a thriller, just as much to see the rule of defense as not.

In terms of matches, Patrick Mahomes presents all the problems that Wilson does, only with a better offensive line, more attacking playmakers and better offensive calls / intrigues from a coach eager to make full use of his talent as a quarterback. rear, on all discs, in all circumstances. . The 49ers will drop points, as they did against the Seahawks, twice, only more.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo presents no problem to the chefs. It’s a nice quarterback, but he’s at his best when he gives the ball. If KC can hold the SF racing game a bit, and they will, it will be difficult for the Niners to keep up. Therefore, no drama in it. Chiefs 34, Niners 19. Take it below, if you can get it.

Brandan Schulze: My head has been fighting against my heart since the weekend of the championship. A win for Andy Reid made him a Hall of Fame lock on my mind and it’s time to end the drought that fans of the Chiefs and Reid endured. Former Seahawks forward Andy Heck is also the Chiefs’ offensive line coach and I don’t think he’s been in such an important game since playing for the winning Notre Dame team the national championship in 1988.

Even if I don’t like the idea of ​​winning the San Francisco 49ers, I can’t bring myself to fight them. After watching the Chiefs fall behind in the playoffs against the Texans and Titans for consecutive weeks, I expect them to dig too deep to withdraw against Richard Sherman and the 49ers defense. San Francisco 49ers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 28.

John P. Gilbert: I don’t care which team wins, because the real tragedy about this game is that the NFL does not have college football-style overtime, which could keep Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid in the game for a dozen. overtime in a match that ends with each team scoring three digits. That said, I’m delighted to sit down and watch a game that should be entertaining and involves a lot of offense, and the only real drama for me will be whether the two teams have set a new record for Super scores. Bowl for combined points. 49ers + Chiefs> 75 (although I expect the 49ers to have more points)

Final Tally

49ers – 4 (Gilbert’s choice counts as a Niners victory in my book)

Chefs – 4

Make your predictions in the comments!