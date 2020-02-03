Super Bowl 2020: Beyonce and Jay-Z refuse to stand up while Demi Lovato sings the national anthem

Music superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z remained seated during Demi Lovato’s rendition of the American national anthem when it was performed in Super Bowl LIV last night.

Video footage of the couple’s apparent protest was captured by Super Bowl visitors and shared on Twitter, where it caught the attention of American news broadcasts.

They have yet to comment on their decision.

Nonviolent political protest has been an important topic of conversation in American football in recent years.

Much of the debate focused on the former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who famously “took a knee” during the national anthem to protest against racial inequality and oppression.

Kaepernick’s actions triggered a wave of protests from mostly African-American football players, but he was dropped off the team controversially and not re-drafted despite his prestige as a player. Jay-Z and Beyoncé have both expressed their support for Kaepernick in the past.

In the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed during the break.

