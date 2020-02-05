Suns ‘fielding trade calls’ on Kelly Oubre

Scott Wachter-VS TODAY Sport

While the hours go by until the NBA’s trading deadline, the Phoenix Suns have reportedly begun handling trade calls to forward Kelly Oubre Jr., reports New York Times Marc Stein.

Phoenix took over Oubre from the Washington Wizards during the 2018-2019 season, hoping that the young future would develop and turn into a core piece of their future. Now, in the middle of a career season, the suns are said to be exploring Oubre.

The 24-year-old stepped in this season with the Suns. Oubre started in all 48 games and has an average of 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He has shown a nice range from deep with a 34.6% three-point rate and has improved his overall game in Phoenix.

The Suns are currently five games back for the number 8 seed in the Western Conference. However, the team played without DeAndre Ayton for 25 games and he now begins to find his rhythm after returning from his suspension.

Phoenix could see moving Oubre as a move that could bring them a veteran to pair with Ayton and Devin Booker, and possibly compete for a play-off spot this season.