Suns’ Devin Booker to replace Damian Lillard in All-Star Game

With Damian Lillard withdrawing from the All-Star Game due to a groin injury, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been selected to replace him.

The news about Lillard’s groin injury and the decision to withdraw from the All-Star Game were shared on Wednesday evening.

Lillard (right groin) says he knew when he pulled and he also said he will not participate in the All-Star game or 3-pt competition

– Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudsonNBCS) February 13, 2020

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news that Booker would be his replacement on Thursday morning.

Devin Booker from Phoenix has been selected to replace Damian Lillard in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 13, 2020

Booker, 23, has another phenomenal season as an offensive weapon in Phoenix. He has an average of 26.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 0.8 steals per game. Although it is also known that he sometimes struggles on the defensive side. Fortunately, he should not be asked too much this weekend during the All-Star Game.