The only edition of this week that Jai Mummy Di had on the day of its opening was very bad. Not surprisingly, as buzzing was almost impossible, there was no hype before the film was released, and the level of awareness was almost negligible in most parts of the country. Despite the fact that the production of Luv Ranjan handled quite a decent release, set expectations of the first day, which ended 1 crore select at least.

This really did not happen because the numbers remained below 0,50 crores Mark. Now it’s pretty low for a movie that is an easy entertainer and that could find at least some eyeballs from a college audience. There were, however, no real steps to come, and with bad appraisals that do not yet fully help its cause, this would soon encounter a dead end.

Jai Mummy Di Box Office Day 1: Sunny Singh Starrer has very bad collections on Friday

The latest issue of Sunny Singh, Ujda Chaman, made the number one day 1,75 crores. Even though it was low, it brought at least some platform from which the film could grow. In the case of Jai Mummy Di, the start is so low that one cannot expect any turn at all. In addition, as Tanhaji Ajay Devgn – The Unsung Warrior will be great weapons, it will continue to be difficult for Jai Mummy Di to attract audiences for the rest of the weekend.

Note: All collections by production and distribution sources

