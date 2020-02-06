Sunny Leone shares 3 secrets for her beautiful skin that all 20-year-old women should try

In addition to her crazy dance moves and her fabulous performance, Sunny Leone is loved for her always bright beauty. Ragini MMS actress is one of Bollywood’s prettiest stars and never shuts off dating without makeup. Sunny Leone, who has her own line of cosmetics, says she believes in everything organic and has finally shared some tips on how to take care of the skin so it looks beautiful.

While talking to Times Now, the 38-year-old actress said, “What is my secret? I generally take good care of my skin pretty well. I use nice, clean products that are good for me. I think what happens is that people get trapped in a brand or what they see instead of what really works for them. For most people, the things that work are basic, but when we get caught up in putting so many different things on our face that they don’t work for us and not necessarily we see results. “

He also added: “I think here, anyway, that when a dermatologist suggests something to you, you may see one more to get a second opinion. Because I have seen so many people who are advised of the most ridiculous things and see them again and their skin is burned. They want to change something and it just went wrong in every way, so please check again, get a second opinion. “

Further sharing the three tips on how a person in their 20s should take care of their skin, the actress said: “Find a very clean cleansing cleanser that doesn’t have a lot of crazy things that make your skin react. It should clean your face well.

“Preventive, so if you’re over 20, start using that wrinkle cream now because once you have wrinkles, it won’t go away, so you should start putting on and using some of these products that are really great for your skin and they will keep it much better when they are between 30 and 40. Therefore, I believe in prevention instead of fixing it, ”he added.

Sunny said the last tip she would like to share is: “Wash your face before going to bed no matter what. Even if you’re completely lost, for those people, they like to go out and look really pretty and glamorous and at the end of the night, when you’ve done all that, make sure you wash your face. ”

