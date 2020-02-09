Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have shared their plans for Valentine’s Day. Despite a busy schedule, the two will spend the night together during a romantic dinner.

Daniel told IANS: “I will be in Dhaka and then I will fly home. I’m going to take my lovely wife to dinner because I’m missing the first half of the day. But I got an approval of this, I made sure to ask before booking this trip. “

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s Valentine’s plans will give you an idea to make your partner feel special!

Sunny Leone said the first half of the day will pass with her three children: Nisha, Noah and Asher.

“I am spending the day with the children and then I have dinner with you (Daniel),” he told IANS.

How would you define the meaning of love?

“The meaning of love in marriage is a happy wife, a happy life. So simple, “laughed Sunny, who has been happily married to Daniel since January 2009,

Daniel Weber said: “Commitment. For sure.”

On the acting front, Sunny will be seen soon in “Koka Kola”.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!