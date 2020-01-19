Sunny Kaushal, who received his first feature film in Bhangra Paa Le, shares amazing chemistry with his brother Vicky Kaushal. Both set sibling goals because Sunny has become part of the industry.

Before Bhangra Paa Le, Sunny Kaushal was seen in Akshay Kumar’s Gold. He was critically acclaimed for his performance in this film. Even for Bhangra Pa Le, he was praised for his dance skills and efforts.

Sunny Kaushal admitted he fell in love with his former girlfriend, brother Vicky Kaushal

Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungam, he revealed that he had fallen in love with Vicky Kaushal’s girlfriend in the past. He said, “Yes, but before I knew she was his girlfriend. Mujhe baad mein patala chala ki woh log date kar rahe hai. (I knew later they were walking.) “

He was questioned how Vicky Kaushal would react after watching this interview. Sunny laughed and said, “He wouldn’t know which one.”

He had previously spoken of his connection with Vicky and said: “One should have a very strong urge to create one’s own identity in society. It does not follow from the fact that I am called Vicky’s brother. It’s a proud thing to me because it shows how well Vicky made his grade. Nevertheless, I have a strong need to be my own person. It’s something you shouldn’t have, no matter who you are or in what field you are, ”he said.

