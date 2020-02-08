Suniel Shetty FINALLY breaks the silence about rumors connecting Athiya Shetty with Cricketer KL Rahul

Actor Suniel Shetty has reacted to rumors that his daughter, actress Athiya Shetty, is dating cricket player KL Rahul.

“I am not having the relationship, and you (the media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it’s true, then (the media) come and tell me, and we’ll talk about it. If you don’t know, how can you ask me? “Shetty said.

Athiya and KL Rahul generated rumors that they are in a relationship after they were seen partying and vacationing together. They have not yet made it official, but their frequent public appearances together have made languages ​​move.

Shetty was interacting with the media at a promotional event for a clothing brand. At the event, he also spoke about the upcoming Bollywood debut of his son Ahan Shetty. Ahan will debut in the “Tadap” of Milan Luthria with Tara Sutaria. The film is a new Bollywood version of Telugu’s success, “RX 100”. The hindi remake is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

“I think whoever debuts with Sajid bhai feels safe, and so far Ahan is in the right space. It is associated with a good movie with a good theme, music and a good director. Then, he just has to work hard and if God’s blessings are with him, he will move forward. Otherwise, he will also have to fight like everyone else, “said Suniel Shetty.

The veteran actor returns to the screens this year in “Mumbai Saga” by Sanjay Gupta, and also talked about that movie.

“I have not completed the filming of that film. I play a small role in ‘Mumbai Saga’. I am part of this because of the type of character that the creators of the film have offered me. It has always felt fantastic to be part of the films of Sanjay Gupta, either “Kaante” or “Shootout at Lokhandwala”, directed by Apoorva Lakhia but directed by Sanjay Gupta. It’s always a good feeling to work with him. He makes movies with men, so it feels good to be part of the men’s team “said Shetty.

“Mumbai Saga” is a gangster drama starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Samir Soni and Amole Gupte. The film is set in Mumbai from the eighties and nineties.

The story highlights the changing face of Mumbai: how, in the 1980s and 1990s, the mills were closed to create space for shopping centers and high-rise buildings in privileged locations in Mumbai.

The launch of “Mumbai Saga” is scheduled for June 19.

