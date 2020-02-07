Sundar Pichai closes 15 years on Google Maps with a list of his favorite Burrito joints

Google Maps celebrated its fifteenth birthday on Thursday.

Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled a map of his favorite vegetarian burrito locations around the world to celebrate 15 years of Google Maps. Relatable? Well actually yes!

Google Maps celebrated its fifteenth birthday on Thursday and Pichai shared a blog on Twitter where he told how he often relied on the maps to help him navigate. He also thanked the billion people who use Google Maps regularly and helped make the tool effective.

Happy 15th birthday @GoogleMaps! Today I am thinking about some of the ways it has helped me, from easier traveling to finding a good vegetarian burrito wherever I am 🙂 Thanks to the support of our users, Maps is becoming increasingly useful every day. Https: // // t.co / Q4ky0pEpC3

– Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 6 February 2020

He also spoke fairly frankly about how Google Maps turns out to be of tremendous help when he is in the mood for his comfort meal – a simple vegetarian burrito. “Burritos are one of the things that help me feel normal when the jet was between time zones,” he writes in the blog. To be honest, we all have Googled restaurants in our area that offer food we are longing for and Pichai is no different.

So Pichai charted eighteen of his favorite restaurants around the world, serving the best vegetarian burritos. His list is comprehensive – from New York Burrito Company in Santacruz East, Mumbai to Tortilla Kings Cross in London, the Pichai card is a blessing for anyone who loves burritos as much as he does.

In the blog that Pichai shares, he also talks about an incident about the first time he used Maps in India. He said: “I arrived in Mumbai in the early morning hours and jumped in a taxi to find a friend’s house that was hard to find. With Google Maps I was able to give the driver turn-by-turn directions without asking anyone I was excited about how easy it was, but my driver was really blown away. ”

