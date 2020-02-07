Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo talks about possible involvement

Paige DeSorbo is not someone who pays attention to past flames.

In this exclusive clip of Friday’s Pop of the Morning, the star of Summer House discusses the future of her current relationship with Perry Rahbar and explains why last year’s on-and-off are ringing with Bravo’s co-star Carl Radke has not caused any tension between herself and Lindsay Hubbard (whose current entanglements with Radke arose during the season premiere of Wednesday night).

“Frankly, I didn’t care at all,” she says to POTMs Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz, answering a question about how she felt returning to the Hamptons with a serious boyfriend, knowing that Radke would be there too.

“We had one thing, and then it was over,” she continues. “And I’m very much the type of person that if we didn’t train. I’m done now. I can’t go back and forth.”

Noting that she and Radke became “very good friends” while filming the last season of Summer House, DeSorbo underlines the absence of any evil will towards Hubbard, who recently spoke with E! about exploring more than a dynamic of friends with Carl on screen in season four.

What about her own romance updates? DeSorbo sent an interesting request from her friend during the Wednesday evening episode by saying that he had asked her to maintain a stable manicure in 2020.

“I think he wants to put a ring on a special finger,” the influencer and style enthusiast tells POTM. “But I’ve always painted my nails. So I thought,” Okay, man. I’ll just always do it. “

Hear DeSorbo’s impressions of the new cast members of Summer House in the full interview clip above!

Watch a new episode of Summer House next Wednesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! And Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch Pop of the morning weekdays at 11 am!