Summary of the weekend news - so far - Mother Jones

It’s a weekend, but the newspaper is full of news. Let’s round it off. The Washington Post reports that a top adjutant from Devin Nunes has had frequent contact with Trump’s thug Lev Parnas

The text messages between Lev Parnas, who served as Rudolph W. Giuliani’s emissary for Ukrainian officials, and Derek Harvey, an adjutant to Rep. Devin Nunes, the senior Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes’ office knew about the action that was central to the impeachment proceedings against the president – and tried to use the information that Parnas collected.

… Records that the house democrats released in December showed for the first time that calls had been made between Parnas and Nunes. At the time, Nunes said he couldn’t remember talking to Parnas. On Thursday, Nunes told Fox News that he had checked his records, which refreshed his memory of a conversation.

Uh huh. There are not many politicians in Washington that I really hate. I think politics is politics, and what do you expect? But Nunes is in a class of its own. I really, really hope that he somehow comes to a well deserved bad end.

The New York Times reports that Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview ID, has brought facial recognition to the same level as fingerprint or DNA testing:

His small business, Clearview AI, has developed a breakthrough facial recognition app. You take a photo of a person, upload it, and see public photos of that person, as well as links to where the photos were posted. The system, whose backbone is a database of more than three billion images that Clearview is said to have removed from Facebook, YouTube, Venmo, and millions of other websites, goes far beyond anything the U.S. government or Silicon Valley giants ever did was created.

According to the company, which refused to provide a list, more than 600 law enforcement agencies began using Clearview without public control last year. The computer code underlying the app, which was analyzed by the New York Times, contains a programming language with which the app can be combined with augmented reality glasses. Users could potentially identify any person they saw. The tool was able to identify activists during a protest or an attractive stranger on the subway and revealed not only their names but also where they lived, what they did and who they knew.

I should be outraged about it, but I can’t make myself do it. I’m just surprised that it took so long. In the end I am still a Brinit, although David Brin is not. I basically believe that privacy is dead. There is not much we can do about it. so we might as well get used to it.

Elsewhere, the National Archives blurred a few characters on a photo they exhibited. An arbitrary conductor on an Amtrak train asked a passenger to move for no apparent reason, but it turned out to be the president and director of the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund. This is of course a story on the front page. A group of LA teachers are furious after a delta pilot with engine damage dumped fuel and sprayed a school, which was kind of disgusting but almost certainly not harmful. None of these stories interest me less.