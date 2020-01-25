Summary of the fourth round of the FA Cup: Tottenham denied by Sofiane Boufal while West Brom accumulates more misery in West Ham

Southampton kept Tottenham in a 1-1 draw to force a repeat in the FA Cup on Saturday, while Leicester and Norwich won.

Sofiane Boufal scored her first goal of the season in the 87th minute to level after Son Heung-min had given Tottenham the lead in a fast counterattack on Erik Lamela’s 58th pass.

A repetition will add to the already problematic congestion of the Tottenham team as the club struggles to rise above the sixth in the Premier League and progress in the Champions League. Tottenham already had to go through a replay to beat Middlesbrough in the previous round of the FA Cup.

José Mourinho won his first three games after being appointed Tottenham manager in November, but has not won consecutive games since then.

Leicester held on to an early lead after Kelechi Iheanacho’s fourth-minute goal to beat Brentford second level 1-0.

Three touches made Leicester’s goal: Dennis Praet’s perfectly weighted pass through the defense to the right flank, Marc Albrighton’s center and Iheanacho’s touch.

Leicester’s manager, Brendan Rodgers, made nine changes in his lineup, including goalkeeper Danny Ward, who made a good stop to avoid Luka Racic’s volley late.

West Ham became the first Premier League team of the day knocked out by a lower-level club, losing 1-0 to second-level leader West Bromwich Albion.

Former West Ham coach Slaven Bilic defeated his former club thanks to a goal from Conor Townsend. West Brom successfully defended his leadership with 10 men after Semi Ajayi was ejected in 72 for picking up two yellow cards.

The third-tier Oxford United won a lucrative replay with the Premier League Newcastle United after a 0-0 draw, and Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic scored Norwich’s goals in a 2-1 victory over Burnley.

While Reading and Cardiff drew 1-1, there was a warning about Reading’s public address system about alleged racist and homophobic chants by Cardiff fans. It was not immediately clear what chants the ad was referring to.

Sheffield United beat Millwall 2-0 and Portsmouth knocked out Barnsley 4-2.

There was a 0-0 draw between Coventry and Birmingham. Coventry was the official home team, although both clubs share St. Andrews Stadium in Birmingham.

