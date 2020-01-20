Sulli's brother disagreed with the parents' dispute over the inheritance of the deceased idol: News: KpopStarz

On January 19, Sulli’s brother breathed his disappointment and anger over her father on social media, claiming that her father had kept an eye on Sulli’s legacy that she had left in the physical world.

According to the late idol singer’s brother, he said, “I went through my sister’s grief alone, but how can a father share his problem with his wealth share with acquaintances, not with the loss of his daughter.”

He also said that her father had not even visited her sister’s grave. But he can talk to his friends about how Sulli left some assets, and after quarreling with the idol’s mother about it, they now live as strangers.

Sulli’s brother then said, “If we’re strangers, let’s just live like that.”

He also unveiled the message that was allegedly sent to a friend, and her father said that the wealth Sulli had left behind should be returned to God and he prayed that the fortune could be used to restore society.

Sulli’s brother then claimed that his father had two faces. In his last post on his social media account, he shared a screenshot of his conversation with his father.

In the photo, the father sent some evidence from him to Miryang, where Sulli’s grave was laid to rest. He also mentioned that he visited twice and people in his church can testify about it.

However, the brother did not buy this message. He replied that the father was nowhere to be seen during the funeral ceremony, and only reappeared after discussions about the division of the inheritance. He praised that the photo the father had sent him was taken / received by someone else.

He asked his father to stop lying and sarcastically asked if his father was not ashamed of his church.

In addition, the father also chases the house that Sulli has left and tells the brother to sell it.

In addition, the fact that Sulli’s parents focused more on their wealth than on their death made the brother angrier, as has been the case since the idol’s death a few months ago.

Choi Sulli and Choi Da Hee’s father abandoned her at a young age, and Choi Jinri (Sulli’s real name) became an artist without her father’s support. She gained everything she had from her blood, sweat, and tears, without demanding anything from her father, and this contributed to his brother’s disappointment.

It was reported for the first time in October that Sulli lived with her brother, who even learned to cook to take care of them more. After her death, her brother stated that he would not receive any of his sister’s assets.

On the other hand, Sulli’s brother has already hired a lawyer because of the growing controversy and is firm with his claims against his father.

